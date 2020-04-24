Food bank staffers know what it means when they hear embarrassed apologies and explanations of recently lost jobs from people going through the line.
Haydee Barbosa, director of the Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington Food Bank, said those refrains are becoming common with more than 100 new families seeking help over the last month. Both first-time and longtime visitors picked up the same box of more than 50 pounds of various foods when they drove through the line Tuesday morning, along with an additional box of grapefruit.
As jobless numbers keep rising many more families might be forced to reluctantly make trips to food banks they never expected to patronize. But at least for now, said Sheri Bissell, community engagement manager for Northwest Harvest Central Washington, plenty of generous donations mean there’s enough food to go around.
“There’s pride involved, I’m sure, and it’s definitely the unknown,” Bissell said. “It’s really the community wrapping their arms around these people that need it right now. I’m just glad we can play a large part in that.”
She said private donations picked up recently, with many people donating their government stimulus checks to help the less fortunate. This week alone, individuals brought in 200 pounds of food.
Companies are stepping up as well. Bissell said Northwest Harvest received poultry from Foster Farms and meat from Snake River Farms, and Washington Beef announced another donation Thursday of 5,000 pounds of beef to Second Harvest.
Lisa Sargent, Salvation Army community engagement coordinator, said they’re seeing 200 to 250 families a week and plenty of new faces. The food bank offers an hour for seniors starting at 1 p.m. before its usual service from 2 to 4 p.m. weekdays, and the office stays open for donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The Salvation Army’s operating under emergency disaster services at this point,” Sargent said. “During this time, it’s a little different scenario than if we were operating on our normal food bank policies and guidelines.”
That means just like at OIC, IDs are recommended but not required, and both food banks relaxed their limit of one pickup every two weeks. They’re also turning down volunteers and working with limited staff to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.
Bissell said on average, food banks throughout Yakima Valley are seeing an increase of 50% to 55%, which is expected to last at least through the end of summer. OIC has gone from 275 families to almost 400 and Barbosa said they’re giving out extra produce when available.
They closed last week to clean and disinfect the facility, partly because they’d run out of personal protective equipment. More masks arrived this week along with plenty of food, since Barbosa said the state already sent in deliveries scheduled for May and June.
That leaves some uncertainty regarding how food banks will meet continuing high demand over the next two months. As of Thursday, the new WA Food fund had accumulated a little more than $2 million of a projected $13 million need statewide through early May and Bissell said rural areas and communities of color could face the greatest hardships.
“One of our challenges is that we have large concerns that are growing regarding local supply of food as well as the national and global supply of food,” Bissell said. “Right now we’re OK.”
Donations will continue to be vital to support the growing number of new food bank visitors like Sonova Kelsey, a driver in the OIC line Tuesday with two kids in her backseat. She babysits for a family of five with parents who kept their jobs but are struggling financially due to fewer hours of work.
She’s noticed the long lines of other drivers, some of whom are likely facing similar situations as many businesses remain shut down or severely limited.
At the food bank, staffers who generally work other jobs for OIC carefully follow social distancing measures to package food and deliver boxes to waiting cars.
“They run it really smooth,” Kelsey said. “I love it. It makes it so easy.”
Selah Food Bank open again
While most Yakima-area food banks work hard to meet high demand with fewer workers, the small Selah Food Bank faces an unusual problem.
It shut down along with the Selah Civic Center last month following Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order. So when the food bank opened back up, few of the eligible residents in Selah and Naches seemed to notice.
Now Dave and Tammy Ripperger mostly just sit by themselves with a small staff and plenty of food from Northwest Harvest, Moses Lake, Wray’s, Grocery Outlet and Pizza Hut. Calvert Farms and the Fred C. and Dolores R. Williams Foundation made donations as well, but fewer than 10 people showed up last Friday and Monday, a far cry from their typical draw of 150 families per month.
“A lot of Naches and Gleed do not know that we serve them,” Tammy Ripperger said. “I got it out on Facebook and then by word-of-mouth as well.”
They’re open Mondays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. with a variety of food available for people to pick out themselves when they go inside the civic center. Dave Ripperger said they prefer that method rather than giving out boxes to vehicles because it helps people only take the food they’ll eat.
They’re only allowing five people inside at a time and employing significant measures to maintain social distancing and keep everything clean.