Events throughout the Yakima Valley have been canceled or postponed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

To add an item to this event cancellation list, email news@yakimaherald.com.

• May 30: Yakima Greenway Gap2Gap race (postponed)

• May 30: Yakima Symphony Orchestra season finale

• May 30: Yakima Kiwanis Gap2Gap dinner-concert (canceled)

• June 5-7: 2020 Sea-Pac Amateur Radio Convention at Seaside Convention Center

• June 12-13: Bottles, Brews, Barbecues event at Vintner’s Village

 June 13: Yakima Valley Swap Meet and Car Display at State Fair Park

 June 15-16: Yakima Basin Science and Management Conference at CWU

• June 19-21: Sort 4 the Cause, 2-Man Sorting Benefit Fun'd-Raiser in Sunnyside

• June 19-21: Yakima Folklife Festival at Franklin Park and downtown venues

• July 3-4: Toppenish Rodeo

• July 4:  Wild West Parade in Toppenish

• July 20: West Valley Kiwanis Club Pancake Feed at West Valley Community Fair Grounds

• Aug. 6-8: Moxee Hop Festival at Moxee City Park

