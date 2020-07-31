canceled coronavirus covid-19 standing
iStock Photo

Events throughout the Yakima Valley have been canceled or postponed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

To add an item to this list, email news@yakimaherald.com

• Aug. 6-8: Moxee Hop Festival at Moxee City Park

Aug. 15: Taco Wars in Sunnyside

Aug. 15: Nile Valley Rally public open house at Jim Sprick Park in Naches

Aug. 15-16: Annual Pioneer Power Show & Swap Meet at Fullbright Park

Aug. 19-23: Klickitat County Fair in Goldendale

Aug. 22: Cruisin' for Hospice in Ellensburg

Aug. 22: Dye Hard 5K at Sozo Sports Complex

• Aug. 29-30: Hot Shots 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Sozo Sports Complex

Sept. 2: Hoedown in the downtown in Ellensburg

Sept. 3-6: Ellensburg Rodeo, Xtreme Bulls, parade and concerts in Ellensburg

Sept. 3-7: Kittitas County Fair in Ellensburg

Sept. 9-11: Chinook Fest in Naches

Sept. 11-12: Naches Sportsman's Days in Naches

Sept. 12: Yakima Taco Fest at Sarg Hubbard Park

Sept. 18-19: SunDome Volleyball Festival in Yakima

Sept. 25-Oct. 4: Central Washington State Fair at State Fair Park

Sept. 26: Yakima Sunfair Parade in downtown Yakima

Oct. 3: Fresh Hop Ale Festival in Yakima

Oct. 6: Ellensburg Film Festival in downtown Ellensburg

