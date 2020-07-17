Events throughout the Yakima Valley have been canceled or postponed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
• July 18: Art Walk & Wine Gala in Prosser
• July 20: West Valley Kiwanis Club Pancake Feed at West Valley Community Fair Grounds
• July 24-26: Jazz in the Valley in Ellensburg
• July 25: Wine in the Valley in Ellensburg
• July 26: Viva La Música, Sundays through September 13 in Yakima
• July 26: Outdoor Cinema through August in Yakima
• July 30: Jazz Bites and Sips in Ellensburg
• Aug. 6-8: Moxee Hop Festival at Moxee City Park
• Aug. 15: 3rd Annual Taco Wars in Sunnyside
• Aug. 15: Nile Valley Rally public open house at Jim Sprick Park in Naches
• Aug. 15-16: Annual Pioneer Power Show & Swap Meet at Fullbright Park
• Aug. 22: Cruisin' for Hospice in Ellensburg
• Sept. 2: Hoedown in the downtown in Ellensburg
• Sept. 3-6: Ellensburg Rodeo, Xtreme Bulls, parade and concerts in Ellensburg
• Sept. 9-11: Chinook Fest in Naches
• Sept. 11-12: Naches Sportsman's Days in Naches
• Sept. 25-Oct. 4: Central Washington State Fair at State Fair Park
• Sept. 26: Yakima Sunfair Parade in downtown Yakima
• Oct. 3: Fresh Hop Ale Festival in Yakima
• Oct. 6: Ellensburg Film Festival in downtown Ellensburg