Events throughout the Yakima Valley have been canceled or postponed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

To add an item to this list, email news@yakimaherald.com.

  • July 18: Art Walk & Wine Gala in Prosser

    July 20: West Valley Kiwanis Club Pancake Feed at West Valley Community Fair Grounds

    July 24-26: Jazz in the Valley in Ellensburg

    July 25: Wine in the Valley in Ellensburg

    July 26: Viva La Música, Sundays through September 13 in Yakima

    July 26: Outdoor Cinema through August in Yakima

    July 30: Jazz Bites and Sips in Ellensburg

    Aug. 6-8: Moxee Hop Festival at Moxee City Park

    Aug. 15: 3rd Annual Taco Wars in Sunnyside

    Aug. 15: Nile Valley Rally public open house at Jim Sprick Park in Naches

    Aug. 15-16: Annual Pioneer Power Show & Swap Meet at Fullbright Park

    Aug. 22: Cruisin' for Hospice in Ellensburg

    Sept. 2: Hoedown in the downtown in Ellensburg

    Sept. 3-6: Ellensburg Rodeo, Xtreme Bulls, parade and concerts in Ellensburg

    Sept. 9-11: Chinook Fest in Naches

    Sept. 11-12: Naches Sportsman's Days in Naches

    Sept. 25-Oct. 4: Central Washington State Fair at State Fair Park

    • Sept. 26: Yakima Sunfair Parade in downtown Yakima

    • Oct. 3: Fresh Hop Ale Festival in Yakima

    Oct. 6: Ellensburg Film Festival in downtown Ellensburg

Coronavirus Coverage

