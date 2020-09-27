For 2009, Yakima County saw nonagricultural jobs decline by 1.7%, according to figures from the state Employment Security Department. That was the peak job loss rate in the aftermath of the Great Recession.
The job loss rate for 2020 so far is well above that — 4.7% as of August. In April alone, the rate was 12.9%.
“For the lack of a better word, it’s pretty devastating,” said D. Patrick Jones, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy & Economic Analysis at Eastern Washington University. The institute has been tracking economic trends for Eastern Washington regions, including the Yakima Valley.
Jonathan Smith, director of the Yakima County Development Association, compared the financial devastation caused by COVID-19 to the economic aftermath of a natural disaster, such as a hurricane.
There’s one distinct difference, however: “We’ve never had a hurricane that hung out in the same place for six months,” he said.
Unemployment and other metrics have improved since April, when the state’s stay-at-home order forced many businesses to close for an extended period that led to massive job losses. Still, local economic experts are reluctant to say if they believe Yakima County is now on a path of recovery.
And for a good reason: public health experts are worried about a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases that could prompt another round of restrictions for businesses, triggering another round of job losses.
“Even in the best of times, uncertainty is the main threat to business operations,” Smith said. “It’s not the government regulations, it’s the uncertainty about them and how they will be interpreted and will change… There’s no telling yet how it’s going to play out.”
COVID-19 hit everyone, but differently
No industry was immune to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, even those businesses deemed “essential” by the state and allowed to continue operations.
Agriculture, the Yakima Valley’s main economic driver, was one of those industries. Orchards and fruit packing houses had to implement guidelines designed to control the spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing. Social distancing requirements at a fruit packing house, for example, meant fewer employees could pack fruit in a single line, decreasing output.
Smith said he’d been told that on local packing house lines, where the fruit is inspected and sorted, capacity ranged from 30% to 70%.
“It means the line is done in the same amount of time,” he said. “The means the cost per unit goes up.”
Washington state’s apple industry has dealt with additional challenges. Those include depressed prices due to a large crop in the 2019-2020 harvest year and declining exports, said Des O’Rourke, an agricultural economist and CEO of Belrose Inc., a Pullman-based firm that provides analysis of the world fruit market.
The U.S. apple industry, with the help of officials in the Yakima Valley, persuaded the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide economic coronavirus relief.
However, even within the state’s agriculture industry, COVID-19 didn’t impact every commodity the same, O’Rourke said.
Northwest sweet cherries, for example, fared well due to a smaller crop that kept prices relatively high and the ability to sell more cherries domestically.
“They had a little bit of a smaller crop, excellent quality and were able to sell effectively,” he said.
It remains to be seen whether the apple crop being harvested now will fare better than the previous year’s.
Initial estimates had this year’s crop slightly larger than 2019, but gust winds early this month led industry officials to reduce that projection by 5% to 10%.
“It’s too early to tell how strong the domestic market will be,” O’Rourke said.
Wholesale trade jobs — which in Yakima County come from fruit packing houses — have declined five straight months, according to Employment Security figures. Monthly year-over-year losses have ranged from 6.7% in July to 8.7% in April, May and August.
Health care and social services, including everything from day cares to hospitals, have also seen a decline in jobs for the last five months. Employment fell by as much as 10.1% in April, but is now virtually flat with a 0.6% year-over-year loss in July and August.
Still, other industries experienced far more devastating job losses. The leisure and hospitality sector, including restaurants and hotels, saw more than half its jobs disappear in April as restaurants were forced to close or scale back operations and travel halted due to stay-at-home orders.
Losses remain severe even as restaurants and other hospitality enterprises have resumed some activity. In August, leisure and hospitality jobs in Yakima County dropped by 20.2% from the same month a year ago, according to Employment Security.
“Every community in this state and most of the county has had their hospitality industry be the poster child of the ravages of COVID-19,” said Jones of Eastern Washington University.
Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the permanent closure of several local restaurants, including Jack-son’s and Gasperetti’s.
Signs of improvement
There are some signs of improvement in the Yakima Valley:
• Yakima County’s unemployment rate remains high but decreased from 14.3% in April to 10.1% in August.
• New unemployment filings, which reflect those who file for unemployment for the first time, peaked during the final full week of March at 4,195. In the last few weeks, new claims have been in the 600 to 700 range.
• Figures from the state Department of Revenue show that taxable retail sales in Yakima County in the second quarter of this year increased by 2% from the same period in 2019.
Smith, of the Yakima County Development Association, said the boost in retail sales might reflect items in high demand during the pandemic, such as bicycles, home swimming pools and puzzles.
“Will that (sales activity) continue, or did they do all the business for the next two years in the last five months?” Smith said.
Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-stage reopening plan, and Gov. Jay Inslee has halted upward adjustments.
Smith said the economic picture will be far different for those businesses still unable to reopen under current COVID-19 restrictions, such as bars and entertainment venues.
“There are a lot of mixed signals,” he said.
And even for businesses that have reopened, it’s been far from “normal.”
Sales are lower because people changed their behavior in response to COVID-19, Smith said.
“There are some people who say, ‘I can’t wait until we can sit in a restaurant.’ And those who say, ‘I want to be the last person to show up,’” he said.
Businesses, such as restaurants, were already living on slim margins pre-pandemic. COVID-19 restrictions present additional challenges.
If restaurants plan on running at 25% capacity and only reach 15%, some won’t make it, Smith said.
Big unknown
Jones said following peak unemployment in 2009 due to the Great Recession, it took about seven years for Yakima County to get back to pre-recession figures.
But unlike the Great Recession, economic recovery is tied to progress in combating COVID-19, including the successful production of a vaccine.
“This is the big unknown,” Jones said. “Until you know the path of the virus will be controlled by vaccines and treatments, it’s really hard to predict.”
Indeed, while unemployment numbers have been declining in recent months, Employment Security regional economist Don Meseck said he’s isn’t ready to predict when the region will recover, especially with the prospect of an increase in new COVID-19 cases this fall and winter.
And Yakima County’s ability to reopen more businesses remains tied to the region’s progress with COVID-19, Meseck said.
As infection rates declined, the state Department of Health has allowed additional business activity in Yakima County and other counties in modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan due.
That progress could stop with a resurgence of COVID-19 in the winter, Meseck said.
“We can see the (declining) job loss rates are looking good, but I don’t know if we’re out of the woods yet,” Meseck said.