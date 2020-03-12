March is the peak export season for apples harvested the previous fall.

The timing isn’t ideal. The Washington apple industry has been dealing with continued tariffs from several countries, including China and India.

Now add a coronavirus outbreak to the mix.

Throughout the Yakima Valley, fruit growers and businesses are trying to anticipate what to expect as a result of the global pandemic.

China and South Korea, two countries that experienced significant outbreaks of COVID-19, also are top export markets for several agricultural products, including apples and cherries.

“This is another huge issue for the industry,” said Toni Lynn Adams, communications outreach coordinator for the Washington Apple Commission, which oversees the state apple industry’s export efforts

Through the end of February, the state exported 19.8 million 40-pound boxes from the 2018-2019 season, a 29.9% increase over the same period a year ago.

The increase, however, is mainly due to a larger crop. The current crop estimate, again as of the end of February, was 136 million boxes — well above the nearly 117 million boxes a year ago.

Adams said she’s heard reports that consumers in coronavirus-affected overseas markets like China are staying home and ordering food online.

Additionally, the Washington Apple Commission had to postpone scheduled in-store promotions, such as apple tastings, even though it maintained other promotions, including digital advertising.

Adams said in-store promotions could eventually resume.

“We’ll reassess at the end of the month,” she said.

Keith Hu, international program director for Northwest Cherry Growers, had to cancel a marketing trip to Asia, which is home to several key export markets, including South Korea, China, Taiwan and Singapore.

He anticipates the virus will impact exports for the upcoming cherry crop for several reasons, including changing consumer behavior that resulted in reduced foot traffic in supermarkets. With the decline in commercial air traffic, it’s also harder to ship cherries.

“Getting products to Asia will be difficult,” he said. “Getting consumers to the store will continue to be difficult if it continues to be like this.”

Manufacturing

Kwik Lok Corp., a manufacturer of bag closures, is based in the Yakima Valley. But the company also runs plants around the world.

One of those plants is in Japan. There, workers have been working remotely, said Karen Reed, the company’s marketing and communications director.

If one plant is unable to operate at full capacity, the company is prepared to increase production at another plant make up the difference. The plan also keeps extra parts on hand.

In order to adhere to the Global Food Safety Initiative and meet other industry standards, Kwik Lok already has contingency plans to prevent manufacturing interruptions.

“Essentially, we’re not starting at ground zero,” Reed said.

For now, there hasn’t been a need to put any emergency plan in place.

“At this point, we haven’t had any interruptions,” she said.

The company’s other priority is ensuring that employees are safe, so it’s following federal and state health guidelines and has posted guidance on how workers can protect themselves from the flu and coronavirus.

“If people are sick, we’re making sure they can stay home,” Reed said.

Moving online

Businesses are also seeing a significant change in professional development as organizations cancel conferences or move them online.

Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, said members of Yakima Society for Human Resource Management were scheduled to attend a statewide conference in Bellevue. Now the meeting will all be online.

The group also had to reschedule a local workshop with the state Employment Security Department due to restrictions on employee travel and participation in large groups.

During the first two months of the year, more than 13,000 passengers flew out of Yakima Air Terminal, which was above the same period in 2019, when the passenger count was just under 12,000.

However, airport manager Rob Peterson is already starting to see fewer passengers at the terminal as more people cancel their travel plans because of coronavirus.

“We fully anticipate with the concerns for flying there will be a reduction in passenger travel out of the Yakima Air Terminal,” he said.

Fewer passengers means reduced income through the passenger facility fee added to each airline ticket. The funds from the fee are typically used for capital improvement projects.

However, between fees and federal grants, the airport has enough funding to continue with planned projects this year, Peterson said.

The airport may also see reduced rental car and parking revenue because of the dip in travel, he said.