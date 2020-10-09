Yakima Valley College said Friday virtual learning will continue through the winter quarter due to Yakima County’s sustained status in a modified Phase 1 of a four-part state reopening plan.
Exceptions in place during the fall for in-person labs will continue, the school said in a news release. Otherwise, campuses will remain closed to the public. In-person events will not be held, and student services will be conducted virtually.
“I know that our students, faculty and staff are anxious to return to in-person instruction and activities,” YVC President Linda Kaminski said in the release. “We all share frustration with the current situation. However, our main priority continues to be promoting the health and safety of our students and employees, as well as their families.”
“I am grateful to our students for their patience, persistence and extraordinary efforts to continue to pursue their educational goals during these challenging times,” Kaminski added. “Thank you to the faculty and staff for your patience and extraordinary efforts to serve our students during these challenging times.”
Winter quarter runs from Jan. 4 through mid-March.
The announcement was made to allow preparation time for the upcoming term, it said. Spring quarter decisions will be made at a later date.
Yakima County had 92.6 cases per 100,000 people from Sep. 14-27, according to state Department of Health data. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.