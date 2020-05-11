Yakima Valley College began limited in-person instruction on Monday, in line with the governor’s phased re-opening of the state, it said in a statement.
A small group of students in Workforce Education (WED) programs are impacted. The resumption of activities is designed to ensure they graduate, the college said in the Monday statement.
“Some of these students have returned to campus today, following very restrictive safety and social distancing guidelines,” it said. “Each of the WED programs affected has created an approved set of safety protocols, including COVID-19 specific training.”
The college otherwise intends to maintain mostly online instruction through the end of fall quarter 2020, it said. Anyone who feels sick or that they might become sick is encouraged to stay away from campus.
— Janelle Retka