Yakima Valley businesses are taking various approaches with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance stating that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings.
Gov. Jay Inslee ended a mask mandate for businesses Thursday, stating that the state would follow the CDC guidance. Businesses have the right to continue requiring masks for employees and customers.
Several major chains, including Target, Home Depot, Macy’s and supermarket giant Kroger Co., which owns Fred Meyer, said they will require masks in stores for the time being.
Walmart said late Friday that it won’t require vaccinated shoppers to wear a mask in its U.S. stores, unless state or local laws say otherwise. Vaccinated workers can stop wearing them on May 18, and will receive $75 if they prove they’ve been vaccinated.
Other retailers are still looking into the guidelines before making any decisions.
Chris Brown, president of Wray’s Marketfresh IGA, which has locations in Yakima and Selah, said he is waiting for additional guidelines from the state before making any changes. Until then, masks will still be required for customers and employees.
“It’s premature to make any decisions,” Brown said.
At Encore Books in Yakima, owner Brett Lamb said he doesn’t plan to make any changes until employees are fully vaccinated, which he expects to happen by the end of the month.
“They’re going to have to wear masks,” Lamb said. “Everyone who comes in should, as well.”
On Instagram, Crafted, a downtown Yakima restaurant, said it plans to continue requiring masks for employees and customers not sitting at their table until all staff members are vaccinated.
Other businesses have started to relax mask policies.
Verlynn Best, CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, said the businesses she’s had contact with plan to drop mask requirements but were hesitant about asking customers about their vaccination status.
“You have no way of knowing,” she said.
North Town Coffeehouse owner Dave Tompkins said he decided drop the mask requirement for customers, but will continue to require employees to wear masks until he receives further business guidance from the state.
Tompkins said he plans on putting signs that state the guidance is aimed at those who are vaccinated but said he is apprehensive about asking customers not wearing a mask whether they’re fully vaccinated or not.
“That’s asking for personal medical information,” he said.
Tompkins said he’s concerned about getting into legal issues for asking customers about their vaccination status. Tompkins said that he is vaccinated and plans on wearing a mask wherever it is required. Still, he is concerned about getting into a civil liberties issue with customers.
“I’m not trying to create a lawsuit,” he said.