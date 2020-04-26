The coronavirus pandemic has changed life for every resident in the Yakima Valley, especially when it comes to their jobs and businesses. Erik Gomez, Diane Davis and Frank Hieber shared stories on how COVID-19 has affected their work.
A brand-new business
Erik Gomez remembers giving customers food out of a window in the early days of Mercedes & Family Food to Go, the eatery owned and named after his mother, Mercedes Guzman.
The carry-out-only business eventually grew into a full-service restaurant.
That memory is fresh in Gomez’s mind now that he’s running his eatery, Erik, The Mercedes Kid. The name is a play on what many people call him, he said. “I’d go bowling, and someone would say, ‘Hey, ain’t you the Mercedes kid?’” he said.
The eatery opened to the public at 7 N. Front St. in Yakima on March 13. Several days after opening, he was forced to scale back to carry-out only due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Gomez, 38, hoped to open earlier in the month if not for one factor — he was waiting for delivery of chairs. Those chairs aren’t being used now.
Gomez closed his eatery for two days last month so he could help his mother make the transition to carry-out at her restaurant.
His mother intends to return the favor: She offered work at the Mercedes restaurant on Lincoln Avenue if he needed extra money. She also offered additional financial support.
“We unite when it comes to something like this,” he said.
The two have learned to lean on each other during tough times. Nearly two years ago, Mercedes & Family was forced to shut down for several months due to a fire. Back then, the family didn’t know whether they could reopen.
Having that experience, Gomez said, helped him better weather this experience, to take things day by day.
While business is slow at times, he’s starting to attract customers, including those that heard the “Mercedes kid” opened his own place.
Some of those customers have become regulars. That, along with credit cards, has helped Gomez keep the business afloat each day.
“That makes me and my wife get up in the morning (and say), ‘All right, this is worth it, let’s go to work.’”
A long wait
Diane Davis was anticipating a good spring and summer for her Yakima pet grooming business, Happy Hounds Grooming. She had more than 100 customers scheduled for grooming appointments in April and early May.
She canceled all of them after she was forced to shut down under the state stay-at-home order. She has not worked since March 20.
Just days after that last appointment, she was texting and calling all those customers letting them know they could reschedule when she was able to resume business.
“Most people were pretty understanding,” she said.
It’s been more than five weeks since she shut down her business, the longest she’s gone without working since she took two months off in 2012 after a major surgery.
Davis, 65, lives outside of Moxee with her daughter, who is working remotely. To minimize disruptions for her daughter, Davis has been working on home projects outside. She’s also spent time training with her two dogs, who have participated in shows. The next show is unknown — all her dogs’ scheduled shows through the summer have been canceled.
As difficult as her situation is, she said it’s far worse for those who make a living showing dogs and are facing the prospect of several months of no income.
“They’re like my bigger family. My heart just breaks for them,” she said.
Davis has been able to pay the rent for her shop space and her living expenses, piecing together funds from savings, her life insurance policy and aid from family.
She’s still waiting for other funds to come in, such as her stimulus check. After several attempts over several days, Davis, a sole proprietor, was able to apply for unemployment. She now qualifies for benefits under the federal CARES Act.
But she doesn’t know when she’ll receive funds. As Wednesday afternoon, she had not been able to get into the website to check the status of her benefits.
What has been more difficult is the uncertainty. She is anxious to tell customers exactly when she can reopen.
“I’m hoping when I do finally go back to work that things pick up to where it should be,” she said. “But everything is uncertain because we don’t know how long the (stay-at-home) order will last.”
She also misses seeing the dogs she grooms regularly and has been concerned about their health — grooming is an essential part of keeping them healthy.
“A lot of my clients’ dogs I’ve been doing for years,” she said. “They know me, and I know them. I look forward to having them come to see me.”
A job, but no work to do
As a process engineer in the heavy-trucks division of a plastics manufacturer, Frank Heiber is classified as an essential worker. He was never ordered by the state to stay home. Still he was furloughed from McClarin Plastics’ Wapato facility on March 30.
“My job is, theoretically, still preserved,” the 45-year-old Yakima resident said. “There’s just no work to do.”
McClarin, which has facilities in Pennsylvania and Alabama as well as Wapato, employs more than 600 people nationwide and, by Heiber’s estimate, at least 200 in Wapato. But like so many companies right now, it just doesn’t have work for all of them because of state and federal shelter-in-place orders. It’s still operating, Heiber said, but not nearly at its normal capacity.
“From what I can gather it is a very limited operation, like fewer than 10 employees,” he said.
Still, as total nationwide unemployment claims rose to 26 million over the past five weeks, Heiber is relatively lucky. Being furloughed meant he got to keep his health benefits, and the company expects to have his division up and running again on a reduced level next week. He begins work again Monday, but he’s not sure whether that will be sustainable amid the waves of virus-related shutdowns some models predict.
“I expect it’s going to be a bit of a roller-coaster,” Heiber said. “No one can predict the future, but I think people are being a little too optimistic about reopening the economy. … It’s going to ripple through the economy, and businesses are going to have to close.”
Again, though, he’s better off than a lot of other American workers facing forced time off. His wife, Leah Heiber, is still employed as a teacher. And he’s one of those rare people who actually followed that save-money-in-case-of-emergency advice we all agree is smart in theory.
“They always say to have an emergency fund, and I do,” Heiber said. “So I’m using it. This is the emergency.”
That means, as he spent nearly the past month on furlough, he was able to actually enjoy certain aspects of it. Instead of being an engineer, he found himself acting as teacher for his 10-year-old son, Ender.
“Largely it’s been pleasant,” Heiber said. “It’s been fun. I’ve gotten to spend a lot more time with my family, which is great.”