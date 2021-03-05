Vaccines not interchangeable

Can the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be used as the second shot if the first shot was Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech?

No.

The vaccines aren’t interchangeable and people need to stick with the two-dose vaccine with which they started, said Shelby Anderson, a state Department of Health spokesperson, told the Seattle Times.

“We ask people to bring a copy of their medical record showing which vaccine they received the first time when they arrive for their second dose,” she wrote in an email.

-- Seattle Times