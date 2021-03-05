Yakima County providers are getting COVID-19 vaccines out to people as quickly as they can, as the state announced expanded eligibility to new groups this week.
School staff and licensed child care workers are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, and the state said agriculture and grocery store workers will be eligible starting March 22.
Nathan Johnson, emergency response coordinator for the Yakima Health District, said providers are quickly distributing vaccine as soon as it is available. By early this week, Yakima County had received a total of 39,057 first doses and 19,560 booster doses, according to the YHD.
“These vaccines don’t sit on shelves for long,” Johnson said during the health district’s weekly briefing. “Our providers do an outstanding job at having creative ways to push it out to the community that falls under the current phases.”
The county has received more vaccine supply the past two weeks. The Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic was one of three federally qualified health centers in the state to receive a dedicated supply from the federal government, and that program will expand to Yakima Neighborhood Health in the coming weeks, Johnson said.
He said the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will help the county’s efforts to vaccinate more people. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot, and doesn’t need the cold temperatures that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do, which makes it easier to distribute in rural areas.
The Food and Drug Administration said the new vaccine offers strong protection against serious illness. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness in a global study.
Nathan Johnson said that compares to flu vaccines which are 40% to 60% protective.
“When look at the best vaccine, the best vaccine is the available vaccine,” he said. “So please do not hesitate if you have an opportunity to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, don’t hesitate to get Moderna or Pfizer. All three are very good options.”
The state expected to get about 60,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, but won’t get more for another three weeks. Nathan Johnson said it takes a little while to get a steady supply stream.
Local health officials urged community members to help others who aren’t Internet savvy make appointments and check the health district’s website for vaccine locations. People who need transportation to a vaccine appointment can call 211.
Who is eligible now?
Health care workers, high-risk first responders, people living or working in nursing homes, people who are 65 and older and those who are 50 and over in multi-generational households are eligible for vaccinations. This week, the governor expanded eligibility to school staff and licensed child care workers.
Who is next?
Starting March 22, the state will move into Phase 1B-2. That includes people who work in agriculture and grocery stores, and people over age 16 who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk.
Others who will be covered are people who work in food processing, public transit, firefighters, and those working in prisons, jails or detention centers.
The expansion continues on the following dates:
April 12: People who are 50 and older with two more underlying conditions, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes
April 26: People who are 16 and older with two or more underlying conditions. People, staff, and volunteers in congregate living settings, such as correctional facilities, group homes and those experiencing homelessness living or accessing services in group settings.
The state Department of Health said Friday it reached its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people a day. As of March 3, an average of 45,221 doses have been given and reported each day over the prior seven days, a news release said.
Vaccine supplies continue to increase each week, though the state said next week’s allocation is about 100,000 fewer doses than providers requested.
Do I need to wear a mask after I am fully vaccinated?
Yes, you still need to wear a mask and maintain social distance, said Dr. Larry Jecha, Yakima County’s interim health officer.
What about quarantine rules?
One advantage of being fully vaccinated is the quarantine rules are different, Jecha said.
The Centers for Disease Control said people who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine if they are exposed and:
• Are fully vaccinated (two weeks or more after the second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks or more after the one dose of a single-dose vaccine).
• Received their last dose within the last three months.
• Have not had symptoms since the current COVID-19 exposure
An exception to the guidance is that vaccinated inpatients and residents in health care settings should continue to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
Jecha said anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms after being fully vaccinated should let their health care provider know. Health officials want to follow up on those cases, he said.