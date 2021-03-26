Register for the COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine appointments are available now at the drive-thru site, health officials said Friday, and people who are eligible should sign up as soon as possible.

"We do still have openings at our current drive-thru site both today, tomorrow and even going into Tuesday," Nathan Johnson of the Yakima Health District said Friday. "So we really do urge the public to not wait until the 31st. Please go online, register, come see us and let's get Yakima County vaccinated."

Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org). The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.

The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

Register at https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov/ for an appointment at the community vaccination center or call 1-800-525-0127. Proof of eligibility is required (employer/provider letter, work ID badge screenshot of phase finder approval).

To get a fare-free ride to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 211.