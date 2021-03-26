A massive COVID-19 vaccination effort in Yakima will increase the number of vaccines at the drive-thru vaccination site at State Fair Park and the days the site is open.
Starting Wednesday, the capacity of the recently opened drive-thru vaccination site at State Fair Park will increase from 200 vaccines to 1,200 vaccines daily. Site operation will expand from five to seven days a week.
The effort also will involve locally staffed mobile vaccination clinics that may be on Yakima County roads as soon as next week.
"We're building our teams out and hope to start being able to have mobile sites live by the end of next week," said Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator for the Yakima Health District and incident commander for the countywide COVID-19 response.
"We're going to find every opportunity to maximize these mobile teams and get them out as quickly as we can," he added.
Johnson and other local, state and federal health and emergency response officials spoke Friday morning at a media briefing about their efforts to establish the community vaccination center, the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest.
Though a schedule for the mobile clinics hasn't been set, they will head to Selah, Naches, Toppenish, Grandview, Zillah and other communities, along with farms where owners have given permission for workers to be vaccinated, Johnson said.
"It will be up to that employer. We will not come on site and just set up shop. It's really in partnership with all employers. We'll be looking at the (agriculture) community basically, but also our homebound community," along with focusing on other populations "to ensure that everyone has the equal opportunity to get vaccinated," he said.
Reaching more people
Outreach is also important. "We plan to use our community health worker program, our promotoras program, in working with our Latinx community and advocacy groups, our agricultural advocacy groups, to get good outreach to the community on just basic information about the vaccine, the safety of it, and how you get an appointment," Johnson said.
Equitable distribution of vaccines was a key theme of officials' comments Friday morning. Officials looked at social vulnerability in choosing Yakima for the locally led, state coordinated and federally supported community vaccination center. The effort is designed to expand equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. At the request of FEMA, approximately 100 military medical and support personnel are coming to Yakima to help with it.
Andy Slavitt, acting administrator of the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, mentioned the Yakima community vaccination center Monday at a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing. It's the 22nd federally supported vaccination site.
"All of the sites are in areas defined by the CDC as having a high social vulnerability rating. In fact, against the backdrop of inequity in vaccine distribution generally, and the severe toll taken by the virus on people of color, in federal vaccination centers, over 60% of the shots have gone to people of color," Slavitt said.
During a state Department of Health news conference Thursday, officials said they are looking at some different strategies for critical workers, especially agricultural workers in Eastern Washington. Those employees can’t just show up at a clinic during the day if they are working. And some might not register online for an appointment, but will walk up to get a shot. State officials said they were making adjustments for that.
Acting Assistant Secretary of Health Michele Roberts also mentioned that next week is the first time Washington is getting a substantial amount of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine — 42,000 doses divided evenly among the counties. Many counties are planning to use those vaccines for hard-to-reach populations such as the homeless and some critical worker groups.
Robert Ezelle, director of the Washington Emergency Management Division, said the state has made it a priority to ensure equity as it administers the COVID-19 vaccine "and this program helps us to do that."
He also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, another key message at Friday's media briefing.
"Please get vaccinated. Tell your friends, tell your neighbors. Spread the word at your church and business. it's safe and this is a safe place to get it," Ezelle said.