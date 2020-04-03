YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima United FC won’t be playing soccer this summer.
Both the men’s Evergreen Premier League and the women’s Northwest Premier League decided to cancel their seasons on Friday due to “complications and obstacles” related to COVID-19. Member clubs of both leagues voted unanimously to shut down their seasons and hope to return in summer 2021.
“We are bitterly disappointed by this turn of events but the health and safety of our communities is of the utmost importance and the challenges that we face in fighting the spread of this virus makes playing our season untenable,” the EPL’s statement read.
The Yakima United women made history last season by hosting and winning a playoff game for the first time in their four-year existence before losing in the semifinals. The men’s team finished third in the Cascade Conference with a record of 3-5-2.
The West Coast League hasn’t made adjustments to its schedule, which begins in early June, but is monitoring the situation. College baseball was halted in March by conferences around the country.
The Pippins’ season is set to open June 5 when they host defending WCL champion Corvallis at Yakima County Stadium.