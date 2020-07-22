YAKIMA — The Yakima Town Hall 2020-21 season has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision comes out of concern for the health and safety of its loyal donors, season ticket holders and the community, according to a news release.
“After careful consideration and consultation, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the upcoming 2020-21 Yakima Town Hall series due to COVID-19 concerns,” said Amy Karau, Yakima Town Hall president. “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the health and safety of our patrons very seriously. Rescheduling our season will enable us to provide the experience that our sponsors, partners and ticket holders expect and deserve.”
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former professional basketball player, political activist, journalist, novelist and screenwriter, was set to kick off the season Sept. 16.
Organizers anticipate rescheduling Abdul-Jabbar and the others in its current speaker lineup — Monica Lewinsky (2019-2020 ticket holders), Ruth Reichl, Aron Ralston and Jeffrey Toobin — and will provide date information as it becomes available.
"We are making every effort to reschedule our season to the fall of 2021," organizers said on the Yakima Town Hall website.
Current ticket holders will retain their seats.
“We appreciate the continued support, understanding, and flexibility of our dedicated patrons as we work through this time together,” Karau said. “We look forward to seeing everyone again in the fall of 2021.”