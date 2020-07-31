Starting in August, the city of Yakima will be offering a series of drive-in movies.
The drive-in movies, which are permitted under Yakima County’s modified Phase 1 status of the state’s Safe Start Program, will take place at the Gateway Complex at Kiwanis Park. Show will start around 8:30 p.m.
August offerings:
- Sonic the Hedgehog, Saturday, Aug. 8
- Aladdin, Saturday, Aug. 15
- Rudy, Saturday, Aug. 22
Ken Wilkinson, the city’s parks and recreation manager, said his staff wanted to try the drive-in series after having to cancel the Outdoor Summer Cinema series due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are so excited to be able to offer these drive-in movies,” Wilkinson said. “We do ask the public to please be patient with City staff as this is a new venture for us.”
Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions for social distancing, concessions will not be offered. Those attending the movies will need to remain in their vehicles.
Yakima Parks and Recreation also encourages community members to only have members of their immediate household in their vehicles.
Those who need to leave their vehicle to visit the restroom will need to wear face coverings.
Yakima Parks and Recreation also is offering virtual programs and videos for activities such as soccer, cooking, Zoom meetings and origami. Call 575-6020 or visit https://yakimaparks.com/ for more about Yakima Parks and Recreation.
Visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF_-Hhv4kJwoQ_YUg35xWOg for Yakima Parks and Recreation’s YouTube channel featuring craft, recreation, music and travel videos.