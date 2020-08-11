The Yakima Symphony Orchestra will not perform formal, live-in-person concerts at least through November, the organization announced over the weekend.
That means four scheduled concerts — “Cirque de la Symphonie” on Sept. 19, an Oct. 2 concert with the Yakima Symphony Chorus, an Oct. 10 Tchaikovsky program and a Nov. 7 showcase of cinematic music — are off, though there are plans to present the choral concert in full at a later date, according to a news release. The other three will be replaced with chamber concerts.
Any form of concert would require Yakima County, which is now in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, to be in Phase 4. Even then, with social distancing requirements and limits on capacity, the chamber concerts would need to be done with small crowds.
“We expect to schedule multiple performances of each of these programs in order to accommodate as many subscribers as may be comfortable to attend in person,” the news release said. “We also are working on options for virtual presentation of these programs for patrons who are not able to attend in person. As long as distancing requirements are in place, single tickets for these programs will be available only on a very limited basis, if at all.”
Additionally, the Christmas pops concert will not take place as planned. Details about replacement programming for that, as well as updates about still-scheduled winter and spring performances, are still to come. For information, visit www.ysomusic.org.