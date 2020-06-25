Only days after the Central Washington State Fair was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the big parade that traditionally launches the fair is also off.
The Yakima Sunfair Parade would have taken place Sept. 26. Hundreds of people and vehicles participate in the parade, which follows a route of more than 1½ miles through downtown Yakima. It usually lasts about three hours.
Yakima County has Washington’s highest infection rate of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and remains in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase Safe Start plan to reopen the state. Experts also remain concerned about a second wave of the virus this fall.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that due to the COVID-19 health crisis, and the cancellation of 2020 Central Washington State Fair, the Yakima Sunfair Parade Board has unanimously voted to cancel the 2020 Sunfair Parade,” board president Holly Cousens said in a news release.
“We know many of you look forward to the Sunfair Parade each year, but the health and safety of our community takes precedence. We are looking forward to next year’s parade and making 2021 the best Yakima Sunfair Parade yet.”
The fair had been scheduled for Sept. 25-Oct. 4. The Central Washington Fair Association board voted unanimously at its June meeting to cancel this year’s event, according to a Monday news release. They are planning a drive-thru Fair Food Fest for Sept. 17-20.
Fair association board members also voted to cancel the annual Fourth of July fireworks at State Fair Park.
Those who want to participate in the 2021 Sunfair Parade or be a sponsor should email sunfairparade@gmail.com.