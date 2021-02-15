How to get involved

The Yakima & Selah Neighbors' Network is for people ages 50 and older who are finding it more challenging to manage a household themselves. Membership fees are $300/year for an individual or $400/year for a two-person household.

Those who are interested in learning more about the Yakima & Selah Neighbors' Network, joining a Zoom talk or becoming a member, volunteer or donor can visit the website at www.yesneighbors.org or call program manager Chrissy Schott at 509-853-1917.

Schott has her office number forwarded to her cellphone and is available to answer questions most of the time.