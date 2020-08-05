The Yakima, Selah and Grandview school districts will start classes remotely, school officials said Wednesday.
Yakima School District students will start Aug. 26 in Stage A of a four-step plan approved by the school board Monday. That will continue for at least the first 18 weeks of the school year. Full details on the district's plan are posted at https://www.ysd7.org/reopeningplan.
“Given the information that we currently have at this time on the case count and likelihood of a decrease of the COVID-19 virus in a location where we have so many essential workers, we have decided to err on the side of safety and will reopen in a distance learning model,” said Superintendent Trevor Greene.
The Selah School District also said Wednesday it would start school in a fully remote/distance learning model. Officials said the model will be in place through the first trimester, or until approximately Dec. 4 unless health conditions change. In a letter to families, Superintendent Shane Backlund said the remote option will be "a significantly enhanced version of the approach that we used in the spring of 2020."
The letter said there's a possibility for small groups of students to be able to come into buildings for face-to-face instruction at times. How those students would be identified will be addressed in the weeks ahead. Classes start Sept. 9 in Selah. More information is at www.selahschools.org/reopen.
In Grandview, remote learning will be used at least for the first 60 days of school, beginning Aug. 27, the district also said in a Wednesday morning statement. More details will be available at www.gsd200.org/reopening, which will launch on Tuesday.
All three districts said remote learning in the fall would be significantly improved from spring.
“The community is going to be impressed with the upgrade in our response and our services, as compared to the unplanned switch to a distance learning model in March,” said Greene of Yakima. “That was a change that obviously caught the entire world of education off guard, and now knowing that there has been a summer to prepare and there will be an additional couple of weeks before the start of school, our families and our community will see a very different and consistent response across our system.”
Details for Yakima this fall
In Yakima School District, the potential for small groups of students to return to campus would be prioritized based on need. This means students with disabilities, those in foster care, those experiencing homelessness and students learning English would likely be first to return to campus. This will not happen until after the start of school, district officials said in a call Wednesday morning.
Students can either learn remotely with their classroom teacher and classmates – in which case they might transition to on-campus learning if health trends allow down the road – or choose a fully online platform through the end of the semester or school year.
About 40% of parents who responded to a district survey expressed interest in registering their students for the fully online model of learning, said Rob Darling, Yakima School District assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.
Greene said the 18-week window would allow parents and school staff to plan effectively for things like child care, food services and improved distance-based teaching. The period might be extended if trends do not improve.
The decision was based on conversations with both the state and the Yakima Health District, he said.
“We want our students in school. We have a strong desire to return to physical setting and we know that there is no substitute for the greater… collective impact for our students than being in front of a teacher in a classroom,” said Greene. “But one of the things that we have committed to doing is making sure that we have the safety of our students and staff and our community – physical safety first and foremost – even if that means we have to come up with new and creative and innovative ways to address to social and emotional needs that come through distance learning and this extended time.”
This story is developing and will be updated.