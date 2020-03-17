School buildings across the Yakima School District were quiet Monday, marking a new norm on the first day of a six-week school closure.

Not only were the district’s 16,000 students not on campus, neither were most of the district’s more than 2,000 employees.

“It’s a different environment with so many people either working from home or being asked to (practice) social distance and go home. It’s different from winter closures,” said district communications director Kirsten Fitterer from her home office. “It’s new times.”

The closure was part of a statewide mandate announced Friday by Gov. Jay Inslee in response to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the state. School cancellations — which will stretch at least through April 24 — will impact more than 1.1 million public school students statewide, in addition to private school students and those in post-secondary programs. The closures are expected to slow the spread of the virus and flatten the infection curve, giving health care providers more time and space to respond to cases.

The statewide closures, originally scheduled to start Tuesday, were moved up a day on Sunday evening.

Day One

The Yakima School District will not be implementing remote learning due to an inability to provide equitable access to all students. A list of learning activities will be posted to the district’s website.

Fitterer said sack meals for lunch and breakfast will be available to any youth age 1-18 in the parking lot of each school daily from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., beginning Tuesday.

Fitterer said as a result of halted instruction, both the district and state universities would extend leniency to the class of 2020.

“We’re not wanting folks to panic or think there’s some big expectation we have of graduating seniors,” she said. “We hope they keep learning, but to not have that worry.”

Hopefully, the time will be an opportunity for staff who are often spread thin to catch up on work, pursue professional development and prepare to return to campus refreshed, she said. District staff are continuing to be paid, she added.

“As of this time, that is our understanding and that is our answer and that is our intention,” she said. “This is all happening day by day. This is Day One. ... It is our intention to, if we can help it, not cause hardship to our employees.”

School district-provided child care services for first responders and health care providers, as mandated by the governor, are set to begin March 23. First responders and health care providers with children in the district are asked to email work credentials and care needs to responderschildcare@yakimaschools.org.

Empty campus

Just three students showed up to Robertson Elementary School on Monday morning, unaware that classes had been called off, said Principal Mark Hummel. Some office staff were in the building to help distribute medications to parents, food service staff were preparing to roll out meal distribution, and custodians were putting together a plan for cleaning and sanitizing the building. Otherwise, halls and classrooms were deserted, he said.

So far, he said plans had gone “amazingly well,” in spite of the unprecedented developments. Hummel attributed this to strong communication from the district’s leadership.

At the school level, teachers and school leadership were making plans to contact every student in the building by the end of the week to check in on student safety and quell any concerns over the virus and school closures, Hummel said.

“Right now, we’re just thinking about safety and calmness for everybody, and then we’ll move onto working with staff on how we can best deliver teaching and learning in this environment for a while,” he said. “It’s been unique.”

Mike Clark, a second-grade teacher who has worked at Yakima’s Ridgeview Elementary School for roughly 16 years, said teachers and staff braced for potential school closures last week following the mandated closure of all schools in three Washington counties where the virus was most prominent.

In preparation, he reminded his students how to log into education websites and make sure they had their passwords. He rolled up the rug his students gather on for group activities and had them sit 4 feet apart. And more intensive hand washing procedures were practiced. Otherwise, things carried on as usual until Monday.

“Everything was really quite normal. In my class, I think I had 100% attendance the last several days,” he said. “I think the parents really kind of trusted the district to do the right thing, and kept bringing kids to school.”

The kids were healthy and present, but in the back of his head, he said, he knew “the plug could get pulled at any time.”

Now, he’s just waiting for word from supervisors on what the next six weeks of work will look like for him — and trying to avoid cabin fever at home.

Communicating with students

John Cavanaugh, who teaches technology and robotics at Franklin Middle School, is planning to return to campus Tuesday to pick up robotics gear for his students. As many as 15 students from his classes hope to complete projects before competing remotely in the Technology Student Association state championship later this week.

“It’s like, ‘Perfect. You’re still trying to learn, still trying to keep things going.’ So that’s good,” he said of his students’ enthusiasm over the competition, which will be held by video.

To collect the gear, he scheduled an appointment with his school leadership. They will collect the requested items from his classroom, meet him in a parking lot, set them down, and back away for him to collect them.

It’s a protocol he’s happy to follow to protect high-risk colleagues and their families, he said.

Meanwhile, Frances Guerrero, an English teacher at Eisenhower High School, said she’s been coordinating with students to try to quell fears over missed assignments and graduation requirements.

“We’re stressed about our students. We’re stressed that we weren’t able to give them any prep work to take home. We weren’t even able to take them to the library to get a book to read during this time. We didn’t have the chance to tell them, ‘Everything is fine, even with what you’re hearing on the news,’” Guerrero said.

She wants students and parents to know that schools intend to be flexible as they send in grades. What’s more, she said, teachers and community members are available and keen to help during this tumultuous time.

“I think a lot of teachers would like the community to know that if they need help with anything, if their students want to continue learning, practicing, they can make that plea on Facebook. There are a lot of teachers on Facebook … offering services, offering home phones,” Guerrero said.

For those who need child care, some students may be available to help, she added. Getting through this time will be a community effort, she said: “We can probably rustle up someone for them.”

While this period of flux amid the COVID-19 outbreak may not be easy, employees across the district agreed the closure was for the broader safety and well-being of the community. And getting through it would take a cooperative effort.

“It’s a new experience for everybody. But at a time like this, it’s when you really find out what your leadership is like,” Hummel, of Robertson Elementary, said, lauding the Yakima School District’s efforts against COVID-19 so far. “We’re definitely seeing this (not only) in our school, but in our community, too, in our state, in our nation: It’s going to have to be a collective effort.”