The Yakima School District plans to provide electronic devices and home internet access to all students in the district as early as August.
The district has been working to expand student computer access as the coronavirus pandemic has closed schools and moved learning online.
The district allows its 16,000 students to check out devices, and had distributed more than 3,700 computers as of Monday. More devices were being passed out to students in elementary grades this week. Staff are providing support to students, parents and teachers in computer and software use.
But moving forward, the district plans to transition from its check-out system to distribute computer devices across all grades, district technology director Andy Gonzalez said during a Monday school board meeting held by video conference.
“Every student would get a machine that supports all of our district core tools and curriculum tools to be able to function in a very equitable manner across our district,” he said.
Staff were assessing gaps in technology. But Gonzalez said he felt confident the district had computers to accommodate almost all grades, excluding some students in first and second grade, which would be resolved.
The technology team was also partnering with vendors to ensure internet access for students at home, he said. Fatbeam, Washington Broadband and a potential national internet partner were in conversation with the district about its needs, he said. The aim is to expand the district’s network out to the community, with the help of Wi-Fi hot spots in some cases, he said.
The announcement comes as the district prepares to roll out a new computer-based math curriculum in August for grades 6-12. The curriculum, which cost the district about $1.2 million to adopt, was the first update to mathematics since 2009, said Robert Darling, the district’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. Darling said the one-to-one technology would help ensure equitable use of the math curriculum — which can be worked on offline from a computer — at home.
Darling said the district was also working on professional development for teachers on Google Classroom, Google Meet, Google Drive, Screencastify and Canvas. Teachers also are being tutored in video lesson planning.
Together, he said, these new developments would help improve remote learning during ongoing campus closures, as well as better prepare the district and students for a new normal moving forward.
“If we don’t change because of this (pandemic), then we should not continue in our profession,” Darling said. “We really need to be responsive ... and use this (as an) advantage — as a launching point to do something that’s going to meet the students where they are.”
School officials have voiced concerns about learning inequities in the state, which are amplified by a lack of computer or internet access in some communities. Superintendent Trevor Greene has previously said this was an issue in the Yakima School District and other places. During Monday’s meeting, he lauded the district’s stride toward equitable technology access.
“We certainly aren’t as nimble as some of our smaller surrounding districts, but be that as it may, this challenge, this crisis, has pushed us in ways that might have taken years for us,” Greene said.