The Yakima School District continues to offer free meals to youth 1 to 18, even as more students head back to buildings part-time this month.
As of mid-February, the district distributed over 2 million meals to local children and youths since the COVID-19 pandemic led to school closures last March. The meals are open to all children, regardless of whether they’re students.
The district, which ordinarily provides free breakfast and lunch to all of its students because of a high poverty rate within its boundaries, led the state in meal distribution from the start of the pandemic.
Statewide, the number of meals served through U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers and school efforts during the pandemic was “still less than if students would have been in school,” the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction reported in January. There were 148 million meals served statewide in 2019 compared to 143 million in 2020, it found, a drop of about 4.5 million meals across all recorded meal programs.
The drop also holds true in the Yakima School District, but the school system still provided a significant number of meals to local youths primarily through weekly bulk meal distributions. With many students returning to campus part-time, meal distribution shifted slightly at the start of March. But the district wants to make sure the community knows these free breakfasts and lunches are still available to any youth.
“We still very much care about our community eating, and it’s not just for students. It’s still available for all children ages 1 to 18,” said Kirsten Fitterer, the district’s communications director.
Starting March 1, meals are available daily Monday through Friday at all secondary schools aside from Yakima Online from 8-8:45 a.m. and at all elementary schools from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Students attending in-person are not eligible to pick up meals curbside through this system on the days they are on campus, since meals are distributed at school.
Fitterer said after spring break, the district hopes to reassess meal distribution times to make them more convenient for the community, potential re-introducing evening meal distributions.
In the meantime, she said, they want the “community to let us know how things are going for them and what their needs are – how we can help.”
For more information on Yakima School District meal distribution, visit www.ysd7.org/domain/23.