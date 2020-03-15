Yakima School District is closing all schools districtwide, effective immediately.

Schools will be closed March 16 through April 24, initiating a mandated statewide closure of the schools one day early, the district said in a statement Sunday.

The district will not be implementing remote learning due to an inability to provide equitable access to students. A list of learning activities will be posted to the districts website.

Beginning Tuesday, children ages 1 through 18 will be able to pick up a sack lunch and breakfast for the following day in the parking lot of all Yakima School District schools from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, it said. The child must be present to receive food.

Child care services for first responders and health care providers, as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee in the six-week statewide closure of public and private schools announced Friday, is set to begin Monday, March 23, the statement said. First responders and health care providers with children in the district are asked to email work credentials and care needs to responderschildcare@yakimaschools.org.

Yakima School District staff will be contacted by their supervisors if they are expected to report to work, the district said. Some staff will have job assignments or professional development assignments that will be conducted remotely.

Inslee’s mandate required public and private K-12 schools across the state to close from Tuesday, March 17 through April 24. It will impact more than 1.1 million public school students, in addition to private school students.

It also restricted activity at all public and private universities, colleges, community colleges, technical schools, private career schools and apprenticeships for those same dates. It bars in-person education on campuses, aside from some lab and clinic learning where 6-foot distancing could be properly enforced. Facilities can continue to be used, and online learning was expected to continue, he said.

The governor additionally prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people statewide.

The decision was in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, cases of which have continued to grow to 769 as of Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2, which is part of the same family as the flu and common cold. Primary symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. These usually appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Most people experience only mild symptoms. But some people develop more severe symptoms like pneumonia, which can be fatal. This is most common in those with preexisting conditions.

There are four confirmed cases in Yakima County, according to the DOH.