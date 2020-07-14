Yakima School District will survey parents to see if families would prefer remote learning, in-person instruction or a hybrid of the two in the fall.
The feedback will help the district determine how many teachers and support staff should be allocated to in-person or online instruction when school resumes Aug. 26.
Full online schooling will be available to all students K-12 regardless of whether buildings reopen in August, to ensure families who don’t feel safe returning to school without a vaccine have a robust learning option. Attendance will be monitored daily, regardless of whether students learn in-person or remotely.
Details for all three options are being developed by the district. It remains unknown whether campuses will be allowed to reopen, said Rob Darling, Yakima School District assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.
The district is meeting with the Yakima Health District weekly to discuss plans for reopening, and expects to know by the first week of August whether campuses will reopen, he said.
In the meantime, the district is discussing a variety of issues, such as how to safely provide lunch to students and how to meet the needs of students with disabilities.
Some considerations to improve remote learning for the fall include having tutors and teachers available on-demand for remediation efforts and having some teachers start work later in the day or evening to meet the various timing needs of students, Darling said.
Another potential change would be to move students in grades 6-12 from semester schedules to quarters so they would have fewer classes and learning platforms to juggle and teachers could spend more time with each student, he said. Students often take six courses on a semester system, versus three in a quarter system.
Teachers have been participating in professional development courses focused on remote learning skills, he added.
The district has transitioned to a one-to-one system ahead of the new school year, meaning devices will be distributed to every student in the district to support their learning. It is also working to expand district internet boundaries citywide within district boundaries so all students and teachers can connect to online learning platforms from home.
This network expansion should happen by the start of school or the end of September, depending on community partnerships, said district Superintendent Trevor Greene.
The parent survey will be sent out in the next two weeks. The district expects to host a virtual town hall later this month to share reopening plans with parents and community members.
