The Yakima school board has approved a four-stage plan to restart school Aug. 26, though a decision on which stage the district will use is still pending.
An announcement about the stage could come in the next day or two, Yakima School District officials said in a news release. The decision will depend on guidelines from the Yakima Health District, which are expected soon, the school district said.
The school board approved the plan unanimously Monday, and it will be submitted to the state for review.
The four stages are:
Stage A: All preschool through 12th grade learning is fully remote. If the health district allows, the district may be able to provide in-person instruction for students with special needs/circumstances and other identified sub-groups.
Stage B: There would be up to 15 students in a classroom with 25% to 50% of students at school at a time.
For hybrid learners, two cohorts of students would report to school two days per week and complete all independent work at home online. Students A-L would attend school two days a week, students M-Z would attend school two days and a week, and both cohorts would be fully online Wednesdays.
There would be a limited number of traditional learners, with priority given to students with special needs or circumstances. Those students will attend school each day and have direct instruction with a teacher in each subject.
Families can still choose 100% remote learning.
Stage C: On-site learning returns to 100% with a full schedule. Extracurricular activities resume in compliance with district limitations on crowd/group size, activity type, and health protocols.
Families can still choose remote learning.
Stage D: On-site learning is 100% with a full schedule. Extracurricular activities resume without restrictions. Families may choose remote learning.
The district ended last school year in Stage A.
The online options for kindergarten through fifth grade would allow students to remain enrolled in their boundary schools but attend a school online for part or all of the next school year. They will have a Yakima School District teacher who uses a third-party online curriculum provider. Students will remain enrolled online for at least one semester or a full year. This is a public school option without a fee to parents. Attendance will be taken and grades will be issued.
For students in grades six through 12, Yakima Online offers curriculum for middle and high school for students who live within the Yakima School District boundary. Juniors and seniors can enroll in Running Start and complete courses through Yakima Valley College.
Full details on the plan are posted at https://www.ysd7.org/reopeningplan.
The Yakima School District is the largest in the county with 16,000 students.