Yakima School District outlines coronavirus plans; has cleaning gear ready

The Yakima School District is working on contingency plans for coronavirus, and will not switch to remote learning if schools need to be closed, officials said Monday.
While some districts in the state are making preparations for remote learning in the case of a coronavirus outbreak, Yakima School District Superintendent Trevor Greene said that approach would not be taken in Yakima, since the district could not ensure equitable access to online learning for all students. Instead, the district would seek state approval to dismiss any missed hours of school related to the virus.
Yakima County has no cases of COVID-19, health officials said Monday. Six people have died from the disease in Washington, all at a hospital in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. Several of the deaths were tied to a long-term care facility in Kirkland.
A number of Seattle-area schools were closed for cleaning on Monday and Tuesday, and some districts are developing plans to teach remotely. Seattle Public Schools has so far said it will not close, but is monitoring the situation.
Local and state health officials have not recommended school closures or cancellation of activities but said they respect the decisions of local school leaders, the Associated Press reported.
Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington on Sunday said they had evidence the virus may have been circulating in the state for up to six weeks undetected.
Yakima prevention
On Monday, a new Yakima School District task force to address coronavirus prevention met for the first time, said district communications director Kirsten Fitterer. The panel made plans to disseminate sanitation and virus prevention posters to schools, to incorporate proper hand washing lessons and videos into curriculum at every grade level, and to send out resources for the most up-to-date information to parents districtwide.
Fitterer also noted that the district has enough gear to conduct six districtwide “ceiling-to-floor sanitations.” The process in one building would take a maximum of 12 hours, she said. This measure would be taken in the event of a confirmed case of coronavirus within the district, and school would be canceled for the day of cleaning.
The district was awaiting the arrival of two fogging sanitation machines and can get more sanitation gear if necessary, she said.
Several school districts throughout Yakima County have updates about the coronavirus on their websites, as well as information about when to keep students home from school. They recommend families follow practices for preventing the common cold, flu and respiratory viruses.
Those measures include staying home if a student has a fever of 100 degrees or higher, has thrown up or had diarrhea in the past 24 hours or has had body aches, fatigue or frequent headaches, for example.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.