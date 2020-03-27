Yakima School District served 6,000 families with 60,000 meals Friday, reaching a record number of meal distributions and running out of food by noon.

The district, which like others statewide has been passing out free meals to youths amid mandated school-closures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, switched to bulk meal distribution Friday. The intent was to offer a week’s worth of meals to families, rather than handing out meals daily, to reduce contact between staff and students. The meals were offered beginning at 10:30 a.m., and the district ran out of food by noon.

The district is offering food to all families with kids ages 1-18 as well as active students age 19-21 with special education services.

Next Friday, the Yakima School District will offer bulk meals from 10:30 am to 12:30 p.m. Those packages will include lunches and breakfasts for eight days. Children must be present to receive food.

Another distribution is scheduled for April 15, and details will be posted by the district April 14.

All Yakima Valley school districts are offering meal distribution.

For families in need of food, here is a partial list of food banks operating in Yakima County:

• Opportunities Industrialization Center, 1419 Hathaway St.: 9-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

• Yakima Seventh-day Adventist Food Bank, 507 N. 35th Ave.: 9:30-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday.

• Sunrise Outreach Center Yakima Food Bank, 221 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.: 10 a.m.-noon every Thursday.

• Salvation Army of Yakima Food Bank, 9 S. Sixth St.: 2-4 p.m. Monday-Friday with seniors-only hour 1-2 p.m.

• Henry Beauchamp Community Center food bank, 1211 S. Seventh St.: 12:30 p.m. until food runs out every Monday.

• Yakima County Veterans Services food pantry, 128 N. Second St., Room 103: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, veterans only.

• Yakima Rotary Food Bank, 703 Central Ave.: 8:30 a.m.-noon every Friday.

• The Pantry at Moxee, 7203 Mieras Road in Moxee: 3-6 p.m. third Thursday of every month.

• Selah Food Bank, 216 S. First St. in Selah: Open 9-11 a.m. every Monday and Friday.

• Sunrise Outreach Center Wapato Food Bank, 118 Ivy St. in Wapato: 9:30-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

• Sunrise Outreach Center Sunnyside Food Bank, 529 S. Ninth St. in Sunnyside: 9:30-11:30 a.m. every Friday.

• Sunrise Outreach Center Mabton Food Bank, 522 S. Main St. in Mabton; 9:30-11:30 a.m. every Friday.

• Sunrise Outreach Center Wiley City Food Bank, 2720 S. Wiley Road: 9-11 a.m. first Tuesday and third Saturday of every month.

Food banks are considered an essential service under Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.

Most local food banks are open to anyone. For eligibility information and other basic information on local food banks, including some not listed here, visit www.yvoic.org/services/tefap.html.