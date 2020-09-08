Yakima School District is expanding its weekly meal distribution to all youth ages 1-18 starting Wednesday, according to a news release.
Free bundles of breakfasts and lunches are available each Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following school campuses: Adams, Barge-Lincoln, Garfield, Hoover, Martin Luther King Jr., McClure, Ridgeview and Robertson elementary schools; Washington, Lewis and Clark, and Franklin middle schools; Eisenhower and Davis high schools; Discovery Lab and Yakima Online.
They are also available from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays at all locations except Yakima Online. The packages contain enough food for a week.
In spring and summer, meals were available to all youths under 18, regardless of whether they were enrolled in the district. Meals in recent weeks have been limited to students only due to federal guidelines. The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended waivers last week to allow all children to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost through December.
Students are still asked to bring student ID cards to pick up meals, and all individuals must wear face masks. People are asked not to linger on school grounds, which are closed to the public.