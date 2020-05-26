The Yakima School District has called off high school-
specific drive-in graduation events in light of high prevalence of COVID-19 in Yakima County.
Schools throughout the district had planned car-side watch parties of virtual graduation recordings, in addition to a caravan ceremony through downtown Yakima to celebrate graduating seniors from Eisenhower, Davis and Stanton Academy high schools.
School-specific events will not be hosted or supported by the schools or district, the district said in an announcement Tuesday afternoon
Additionally, while the district said there is a chance the collective ceremony parading through town could still take place, “there are growing doubts, due to the status of Yakima County as a COVID-19 hot spot,” it said.
It pointed to the county’s high prevalence of the respiratory virus and the county’s “lingering phase 1 reopening status.”
“In recent communications with the Yakima Health District and guidelines set forth by the governor, we have determined that any celebration, other than virtual, is highly unlikely,” the statement said. “This processional is something that we know our graduating seniors deserve but it may not be possible.”
The district said it hopes to provide updated information on June 1.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that the collective celebration through downtown Yakima has not yet been called off. School-specific events were called off.