Yakima School District has called off a proposed drive-in graduation ceremony in light of high prevalence of COVID-19 in Yakima County – at least for now.
A caravan ceremony through downtown Yakima was expected to take place the morning of June 13 to celebrate graduating seniors from Eisenhower, Davis and Stanton Academy high schools. During the event, school-specific virtual graduation recordings were to be distributed for later viewing.
While the district said there is a chance the drive-in ceremony could still take place, "there are growing doubts, due to the status of Yakima County as a COVID-19 hot spot," it said in an announcement Tuesday afternoon.
It pointed to the county's high prevalence of the respiratory virus and the county's "lingering phase 1 reopening status."
"In recent communications with the Yakima Health District and guidelines set forth by the governor, we have determined that any celebration, other than virtual, is highly unlikely," the statement said. "This processional is something that we know our graduating seniors deserve but it may not be possible."
The district said it hopes to provide updated information on June 1.