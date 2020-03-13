The Hardcore Runners Club announced Friday it will cancel its Yakima River Canyon Marathon and half marathon amidst concerns over the new coronavirus.
Race director Frank Purdy said entries for this year's race will carry over to the event scheduled for March 27, 2021. Those who want a refund for the race initially scheduled for April 4 can seek a refund through databar.com.
"Organizers have taken this step out after much consideration and consultation, and they did so with the safety of the runners, volunteers, spectators and overall public in mind," Purdy said in an email. "We view this decision as one step to prevent further spread of the dangerous virus."
Last year's event attracted more than 350 runners on the scenic course through the canyon.
Also Friday morning, the Yakima and West Valley school districts canceled competitions for their high school teams until further notice, although practices will continue.
The SCAC took similar measures and will resume play April 12, if conditions allow,