The Hardcore Runners Club announced Friday it will cancel its Yakima River Canyon Marathon and half marathon amidst concerns over the new coronavirus.
Race director Frank Purdy said entries for this year's race will carry over to the event scheduled for March 27, 2021. Those who want a refund for the race initially scheduled for April 4 can seek a refund through databar.com.
"Organizers have taken this step out after much consideration and consultation, and they did so with the safety of the runners, volunteers, spectators and overall public in mind," Purdy said in an email. "We view this decision as one step to prevent further spread of the dangerous virus."
Last year's event attracted more than 350 runners on the scenic course through the canyon.
Central Washington Sounders club soccer teams won't play any games until at least April 1 after the Puget Sound Premier League announced Wednesday it would postpone all matches statewide for the remainder of the month.
The Yakima Valley Sports Authority canceled two AAU basketball tournaments scheduled for this weekend — the Zillah Spring Fling and the Sunnyside Sunshine Classic. All teams can receive their entry fees back or have those funds transferred to Spring League or the Best in the West tournament scheduled for the first weekend in May. although the sports authority said in a release those events are currently "up in the air."
Yakima Valley Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson said the West Coast League will have a board of directors meeting next week, at which the impact of the coronavirus will be discussed.
The Pippins are scheduled to begin the 2020 season June 5 at Yakima County Stadium against Corvallis.