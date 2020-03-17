Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Some of the bars and restaurants you love may not survive the coronavirus pandemic, and their employees are going to struggle.

Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced the mandatory closure of bars and restaurants through the rest of March, citing the need to keep people from congregating to prevent spread of the disease.

The measure, which took effect at midnight, allows for takeout and delivery to continue but outlaws dine-in service. That means even restaurants that stay open will be forced to reduce staff.

At Yakima’s WaterFire Restaurant and Bar, which had an open dining room Monday but will switch to takeout-only today, that means laying off the majority of the business’ 35 employees. A standard shift there includes five line cooks, an executive chef and five or six servers plus bussers and bartenders. Now it’s going to be cut down to a couple of cooks and a single front-

of-house employee to take and distribute orders.

“If things get real busy with the takeout, we may be able to bring on another person,” owner Jim Davis said. “But a lot of people are going to be missing a paycheck.”

That’s the case for scores of restaurant employees throughout the Valley. Katelyn Crutcher, a longtime Yakima Sports Center server, is among them. Crutcher, who has a 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, brought in the only income for her family while her husband, Vito Luppino, stayed home with the kids so she could attend Yakima Valley College.

Now she’s filing for emergency unemployment under the state’s expanded program for those laid off because of the virus. And Luppino is offering his auto-detailing and hauling services to help close the gap created by her loss of tips and wages.

The emergency benefits process is already proving a challenge. The phone lines for unemployment are busy, and the website is overburdened and keeps kicking her off, Crutcher said.

“Obviously, a large part of my group of friends — my family, my village — all works in this industry,” she said. “And we just went from full-time jobs to unemployment.”

Amid all of that, Crutcher recently received notice that she may lose her home unless she can make payment by April 30 on a preexisting lien related to her late mother’s medical bills.

“I haven’t really breathed in three days,” she said. “I’m extremely terrified.”

Crutcher is hopeful that, with the help of friends, she’ll be able to make the payment. But having to ask has been humbling.

“I’m not one to really accept much help,” she said.

But now she’s forced to.

Meanwhile, it’s not at all guaranteed that the restaurants forced to close will be able to reopen once the coronavirus dust clears. The state mandate to close will last at least until March 31, but it could last longer. And if it does, it poses an existential threat to plenty of small businesses that can’t afford the disruption. At WaterFire, it’s a question of whether customers will embrace the takeout option to keep the business afloat, Davis said.

“We may be able to do well enough to cover expenses if we have a significant takeout business,” he said. “But we have a landlord who expects to be paid.”

Meraki Creations, which opened a mere 46 days ago on Summitview Avenue, likewise faces an uncertain future. The restaurant’s full menu will be available for takeout, and staffing will go from five employees to just a chef and owner Angie Devora. But Meraki Creations’ survival will depend on whether its takeout business can sustain it, which is an unknown.

“It’s hard to predict the future,” Devora said, “otherwise I probably wouldn’t have opened a restaurant 46 days ago.”

Nevertheless, she understands the need to close. She has immuno-compromised relatives and couldn’t live with herself if her restaurant contributed to the spread of coronavirus.

“I have to trust that they are making the best decision for the state,” Devora said.

Bill’s Place Tavern owner Doug Granstrand echoed that sentiment.

“I totally support it, 100 percent,” he said.

Bill’s doesn’t do enough takeout business to make staying partially open worth it, he said. But Granstrand owns the building — not outright, but his monthly payments are less than they’d be were he renting — and expects to be able to weather the shutdown. His 15 employees are facing challenges, but he plans to help them access state and federal programs, and on Monday he had them down for a meeting at which they divvied up the perishable food to take home.

“We had some shots, too,” Granstrand said.

The mood was somber, but there’s solidarity among bar and restaurant workers, he said. If his people need help, he’ll help them.

“We’re not going to let anybody down,” he said.