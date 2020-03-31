Windows at the Minado Buffet restaurant in Yakima were broken early Saturday morning, and a racist slur was spray-painted on the exterior wall along with a reference to the novel coronavirus.
The vandal was caught on security cameras, wearing a hood and black gloves. Yakima police have no suspects.
"Vandalism of any kind, especially vandalism that is targeted toward a specific ethnic group, is contrary to the values of the Yakima community,” Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers said. “It is critical during the current public health emergency that our community bands together.”
Lisa Li, who owns Minado Buffet with Tony Yan, said Tuesday she feels more sad than angry over the incident. She does not believe the criminal act reflects the beliefs of people in Yakima and said she's been heartened to see social media accounts condemning the act.
"That even makes us feel safer," she said.
The restaurant has been closed since March 17.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the YPD at 509-575-6200 or 911. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm that can be downloaded for free.
This story will be updated.