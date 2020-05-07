State Rep. Chris Corry of Yakima was among a handful of lawmakers and residents to file a lawsuit Tuesday against Gov. Jay Inslee in an effort to reverse his emergency stay-at-home order.
It claims the emergency has been averted — a claim state and local medical experts reject.
While acknowledging the pandemic was a crisis, Corry said he joined the suit in an effort to help Washingtonians provide financially for their families.
The suit
The lawsuit is in response to Inslee’s statewide Stay Home, Stay Healthy proclamation and its extension through May 31, which limits gatherings and business activities, among other things.
The suit alleges that “COVID-19 presents a statistically insignificant threat to the health of children, young adults, and healthy adults of middle and even slightly advanced age.” It argues that while “older and sicker” community members remain at risk, the new coronavirus does not constitute a state of emergency because it says the broader population is not at risk and hospitals have not been overwhelmed.
“COVID-19 illnesses and deaths are almost exclusively confined to those who are older or have serious existing illnesses, there cannot be a state of emergency justifying impositions on the civil liberties of every other resident of the state of Washington,” the suit reads.
The suit claims inadequate data has been released to the public by state health officials.
It concedes that the virus “spreads with many, many asymptomatic cases,” and that contracting the virus once does not guarantee future immunity.
The suit asks for relief from the stay-at-home order, which it claims infringes on constitutional and civil rights, including the right to peaceably assemble and to work for a living.
Corry was joined by Reps. Drew MacEwen, Andrew Barkis and Brandon Vick of the 35th, 2nd and 18th districts, respectively, as well as four Washington residents in lodging the suit in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.
In a media briefing Tuesday, Inslee’s chief of staff, David Postman, emphasized the governor’s reliance on nationally recognized state Department of Health research and data in guiding his orders.
Postman called the lawsuit “upsetting” and said signatories should be ashamed of their attack on public health experts and their work.
Rep. Corry’s take
Corry said he paid to join the lawsuit out of his own pocket and did not use public funds.
Among the lawsuit signatories, Corry’s list of harms caused by the stay-at-home order was the longest. It included loss of business sales, deprivation of medical and dental care, deprivation of orthodontic care on his foster daughter’s braces, deprivation of schooling and sports for his children and an inability to attend church.
He said by joining the lawsuit, he was not advocating for community members to protest or cease social distancing efforts or wearing face masks in public. He also said he was not recommending a “light switch” approach to re-opening the economy.
Instead, Corry said quarantine efforts should focus on those who are sick or vulnerable, and that those who appear healthy should be allowed to return to work. He acknowledged that the virus could be spread through the community through asymptomatic carriers.
“I want to be clear. I understand that this is a crisis, and I understand that these deaths are tragedies and I don’t like seeing them. I know people whose families have been impacted by these,” he said.
“People need to be able to feed their families,” he added. “I’m hearing from people in the state who are going to food banks for the first time in their lives, who are having trouble collecting unemployment. Where we can, we need to get people safely back to work.”
Yakima context
Many people in Yakima County continue to work, even as cases of the virus grow.
Yakima County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases on the West Coast, even as testing rates are similar to other areas.
As of Monday, 2.8% of the local population had been tested, compared to 3% statewide, DOH data shows. Among those tested, 19.9% were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Yakima County, compared to 7.1% statewide.
The high numbers are attributed in part to the county’s large proportion of essential workers. Locally, 63% of job are considered essential, compared to 54% statewide, county data shows.
New cases continue to increase daily here, which Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state’s health officer, called “troublesome” at a Tuesday news briefing.
In light of this, Corry said “having more authority at the county level probably makes a lot more sense” than at the state level.
“They’re going to be able to help tamp down outbreaks or deal with issues a lot more quickly than the state level can,” he said.
Yakima Health District officials have worked in tandem with the Washington State Department of Health to address local outbreaks in long-term care facilities — which as of Saturday accounted for a fifth of COVID-19 cases in the county — and agriculture facilities.
Local medical experts also said the rest of the community safely returning to work was not possible at this time.
The virus
Twenty percent of COVID-19 carriers are asymptomatic, said Dr. Tanny Davenport, Virginia Mason Memorial’s Ambulatory Division chief. That means there is no way of knowing who is spreading the virus without widespread testing, which the county — and the state — lack the supplies to provide.
COVID-19 is also 20 times more deadly than the flu, he said, even among individuals who are not high-risk — such as those who are pregnant, over 60 or have underlying health conditions.
“There are still people who are intubated and dying who are not in a high-risk category,” he said. “There are individuals who have come to our hospital who have been healthy, who have been young, who have been intubated and passed away from COVID-19.”
What’s more, those who survive might suffer consequences from the virus, said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, Memorial’s chief medical officer.
“The other piece you don’t hear about is there’s young people who get infected who have a very rocky course, do survive so they don’t show up in statistics of being a deceased patient, but they have a very prolonged recovery,” said Brueggemann. “Just because you don’t die doesn’t mean it can’t have really profound effects on you, your health and your life.”