Yakima police are limiting physical response to priority calls in effort to prevent any further spread of COVID-19.
Police are asking residents to make reports on non-priority calls online or by phone, the department announced in a Monday news release.
Non-priority calls are those in which a crime is not in progress or wouldn’t result in the immediate apprehension of a suspect, the release said.
Reports can be made online at https://yakimapolice.org/copligic/ or by phone at 509-575-6200 during regular business hours.
In the release, Police Chief Matthew Murray encouraged the public to use the department’s online and telephone reporting systems as much as possible.
“Please keep calling for assistance. We will be ready to assist. However, it may look different, like an officer calling to take a report by phone or asking you to complete an online report rather than an in-person connection,” Murray said in the release.