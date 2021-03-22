Yakima parks officials are gearing up for a spring and summer much different than a year ago, advertising several temporary seasonal jobs and planning to open the city golf course and its clubhouse Friday.
Among the job openings are ball field, parks maintenance and concession stand workers, and youth program leader.
Some parts of the city parks system closed or didn't open last spring and summer as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified, but improving metrics helped Yakima County and the rest of the state advance Monday into Phase 3 of Washington's reopening plan.
The Fisher Park golf course at 823 S. 40th Ave. will open Friday, with the clubhouse available at reduced capacity, said city parks and recreation manager Ken Wilkinson. That's about the usual time the season begins, he said.
Its clubhouse was closed most of last season, with those playing the course registering and paying online.
The big question, as Wilkinson admitted, is whether the Franklin Park Pool will open. Wilkinson is hopeful it will, but no final decision has been made. Parks officials are still interpreting what's allowed in Phase 3, and there is no guarantee Yakima County will remain in that phase; it has to keep reducing its COVID-19 numbers to do so.
"We are very hopeful that we will be able to open the Franklin Pool this summer, the second week of June, with reduced capacity," Wilkinson said.
"Normal capacity at Franklin is 400," he added. "We are not sure what the capacity of Franklin Pool will be, if we are allowed to open this summer. I believe the entire area within the fence will be taken into consideration when determining the pool capacity, but I am not sure."
He expects to have a decision by Memorial Day. It would take seven to 10 days of work to get the pool ready.
"We have some time before we have to make that final determination. We're very hopeful at this point," Wilkinson said.
Some aspects of the city parks system have reopened in the past few months as COVID-19 metrics have improved before and after holiday-season surges.
The Harman Center reopened to the public Feb. 17 with reduced capacity and safety protocols once Yakima County moved into Phase 2. The indoor Lions Pool also reopened and hosted small swim meets. With Phase 3, its capacity increases from 25% to 50%, Wilkinson said. That means Lions Pool now has a maximum capacity of 75 people, he said.
All city playgrounds were allowed to reopen last fall and have been open all winter. Tennis and pickleball courts reopened last fall, and the Randall Dog Park also reopened. City parks have been busier than ever, Wilkinson said.
"We have seen a tremendous amount of park usage in the past year — lots of picnics with takeout food; lots of extra people in the parks exercising, which is always a good thing. Lots of family groups riding bicycles and walking," he said.
People have gotten creative, such as a small group of men gathering in socially distant lawn chairs at Randall Park and women working out at Gilbert Park.
"It was really kind of cool in a difficult situation, people adapting and being creative and trying to preserve their mental health," Wilkinson said.
Parks staff have been busy. Along with the usual duties such as trash pickup and keeping parks clean, staffers who would normally have overseen parks programs helped out with such efforts as resurfacing the tennis courts at Kissel Park and installing irrigation pipes at Chesterley Park, Wilkinson said.
In an online manager's message, Wilkinson praised the Parker Youth and Sports Foundation for restoring the Franklin Park rose gardens. He also highlighted improvements at Martin Luther King Jr. Park thanks to work by Eric Silvers and fellow Rotarians, neighborhood volunteers and Yakima city workers.
Dedication of the new playground they built last fall is tentatively set for 2 p.m. June 17, Wilkinson said.