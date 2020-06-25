The Yakima Parks and Recreation Department has created a video series to encourage families and their children to continue exercising and enjoying the summer months safely from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since Yakima Parks and Recreation facilities remain closed, the video series aims to share simple craft projects, fitness activities, scavenger hunts, training techniques and sports tips, as well as water safety practices.
Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said his staff knew people were disappointed when the department made the decision not to open Franklin Pool, so they started brainstorming ways to offer residents other recreation opportunities. The video series was the result.
“The plan is to have multiple short videos that kids and parents can watch together,” Wilkinson said. “That way, parents and older siblings can help younger players learn new skills and improve on current skills.”
Wilkinson said that Franklin Pool would only have been able to open during Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, and then could only operate at 50% capacity.
With Yakima County still solidly in Phase 1, Wilkinson said most of the summer would likely have passed before the pool could open.
But the videos aren’t just for youths. There’s also a series for seniors, including travelogues and virtual travel trips, so older Americans can experience a “trip” without leaving their homes.
Harman Center staff will create instructions for those who might not know how to use the technology and also will be available to answer questions. Staff also have continued to provide classes on Facebook Live and Zoom for older Americans, a city news release said.
There are multiple options to watch the virtual recreation video programs:
- Click https://yakimaparks.com/virtual-recreation-programs/ for videos that include origami art and making homemade bouncy rubber balls. More programs are planned.
- Yakima Parks and Recreation’s YouTube channel is available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF_-Hhv4kJwoQ_YUg35xWOg
- The Harman Center’s series of cooking videos are available on the Center’s Facebook page. They also air on Yakima Community Television (YCTV), Charter Spectrum Channel 192.