The large windows near the entrance of the Highgate Senior Living Center in Yakima have a new feature: taped-on tic-tac-toe boards.
Mandy Perrin-Ketcham, community relations manager for the center, said the grids are one way that staff are trying to keep residents connected to their loved ones while also adhering to safety and social distancing guidelines amidst coronavirus concerns.
“We have a small community here, and our families are usually in here all the time with our residents,” she said. “There’s nothing we wouldn’t try to help keep them stay safe and connected.”
Nursing homes and long-term care centers have been on lock-down for weeks, restricting visitors, canceling group activities and delivering food to residents in their rooms rather than having them congregate in a cafeteria in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Residents are feeling the strain, as are their families
Megan Hurst Calhoon, who works at an assisted and independent living facility, said the loss of in-person contact with family and friends has been hard on residents.
“It is heart-breaking that our elderly don’t have the normal contact with their loved ones,” she said. “I have seen a decline in some residents, as their normal routine is not there any longer.”
In light of the precautions facilities are taking to keep people safe, staff and families have gotten creative about keeping residents connected with their families.
Staff at several local centers have offered their own cellphones and computers for FaceTime or Skype sessions, as well as their time teaching residents how to use the technology. Families have dropped off care packages and cards.
Some have even paid window visits, standing outside of their loved one’s room with handwritten notes of love and encouragement visible through the glass.
Getting creative
Megan Hill and her sister Shayna Myers went several times in March to visit their mother A’Lois Kunst, a resident at Good Samaritan.
The sisters took their children with them, watching their mother’s face light up as the kids pressed their faces to the window panes.
“We put our heads together and came up with the best idea we could think of to get the kids together to see Mom, since she is locked in and we are locked out,” Hill said. “It’s very emotional. You’re standing at the window, crying, because all you can do is hold up your hand.”
But Hill also has held up jokes she’s written on notebook pages to try to make her mother laugh. A’lois has sent back her own heartfelt messages.
“I love all of you with all my heart, and I hope to be able to hug you soon!” A’Lois wrote in one note. “My whole family means everything to me! Be safe! I pray every day for all of you. You coming here today means so much to me. Thank you!”
In that message, the words ‘so much’ are underlined. There are five exclamation points after the words “Thank you.”
Hill said she also keeps in contact through Skype calls, which Good Samaritan staff have helped set up. The family also drops off care packages for A’Lois containing hand sanitizer, arts and crafts activities and snacks — anything that will bring a smile to her face or help keep her safe.
Hill said she’s appreciated Good Samaritan’s responsiveness and willingness to keep the family connected.
“The whole team has been great about communication,” Hill said. “They are on top of it, and they are doing great.”
The sisters also have communicated information about the coronavirus to their kids. Hill said her children, who are are older, understand the importance of social distancing guidelines. For A’Lois’s 3-year-old grandchild, who affectionately calls his grandmother “LoLo,” it’s been harder, she said.
“The little guy keeps telling us he wants to go to see LoLo,” she said. “We’ve had to explain to him that she has to stay inside, that it’s the best place for her right now.”
Other Yakima residents find themselves in similar situations.
Yakima’s Pam Bullion said her mother is a resident in the Living Care Retirement center on Summitview Avenue.
“We can only speak on the phone,” Bullion said. “Her days are really long, and she wants to see a face rather than only hear voices on the phone.”
Yakima resident Keith Effler said his wife’s mother, who is in her 80s, also is at the center. He said they went to “visit” her the other day, standing below her fourth floor window and waving.
“We’ve also been calling her,” he said. “She’s family, and we love her. That generation is so special and unique. They know so much about the world, and about life. There is no other generation like them.”
Staying connected
Good Samaritan Administrator Joany Schimmelfennig said she’s purchased Kindles for every nursing station to help residents connect with loved ones outside the center’s walls.
Many of her staff also are offering their personal cellphones and laptops to help residents Skype with their families, she said.
“We’ve also had families stop by windows to talk with their loved ones,” she said. “Of course, they aren’t allowed to open the window.
Residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus are in a designated section of the center with a care team. Staff are trying to keep morale up by also offering one-on-one activities and surprises like root beer floats, Schimmelfennig said.
“We’re trying to stay creative and do everything we can to keep them connected,” she said. “We know it’s hard. My staff are staying cheerful to help keep people’s hopes up.”
Schimmelfennig said families also are allowed to drop off care packages, baked goods and cards for residents.
Prestige Care said staff are connecting families via phone, email, and video platforms, including Zoom, and some staff have offered their personal phones to help residents use FaceTime.
The organization said several families have visited patients through their windows. Many also have taped pictures, cards and other personalized messages on the windows to help spread warm wishes. Families also can send flowers or deliver care packages, cards, letters, drawings and homemade artwork.
People dropping off items are asked to meet a staff member at the entrance, who will then disinfect the items, the organization said.
Perrin-Ketcham said staff at Highgate also are helping with Skyping, FaceTime, and phone calls. The center also has offered white boards to residents, who can write a message, snap a picture and post the shot to the center’s Facebook page.
Some of those messages show residents are maintaining a sense of humor, she said.
“We have one resident who has five sons,” she said. “No daughters. Just sons. Her message, was, ‘Boys, you better behave.’”
Perrin-Ketcham said residents have appreciated window visits with their friends and family, as well as the interactive tic-tac-toe grids. Residents — some of whom have never used newer technologies — also love the Skype calls, she said.
“This gives them something to look forward to,” she said. “After those Skype calls, the smiles on their faces don’t leave. We have people come to us all the time to thank us for setting up the calls. It’s helped to keep morale up.”
Perrin-Ketcham said staff have appreciated families’ support. One family bought coffees for the care team, while another individual purchased an iPad for the center to help with Skype calls.
“Our families have been very generous,” she said.
Hill, who has spent 12 years in health care, urges people to observe social distancing, frequently wash their hands and stay home if they are sick.
“People have to take this seriously,” she said. “You can’t take for granted who will be here tomorrow.”