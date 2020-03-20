The woman was frantic. She was out of toilet paper and sanitary wipes but didn’t want to leave her home because as a senior citizen, she’s in a high-risk category for the novel coronavirus.

She offered to give her debit card number to Kate Adkison, who had answered her call to the Greater Columbia 211 call center operated by People For People in Yakima. Adkison quickly calmed the tearful Zillah resident and reached out to Catholic Charities for help.

“At this point no matter what call we take, it’s all coronavirus calls,” said Adkison, who is social services manager for People For People and logging extra hours in the call center beyond her usual responsibilities.

Along with medical questions about COVID-19, she and dozens of others are helping those without work because of the pandemic, people needing food support, others concerned about paying their rent or other challenges.

The call center in Yakima is part of the Washington 211 network connecting residents to community resources. On March 13, call center staff — bolstered by dozens of other People for People employees and new hires — began taking calls to the COVID-19 information line established by the Washington State Department of Health. The agency had contracted with Washington 211 in March to answer calls after its first call center was overwhelmed by thousands of concerned residents.

On Monday, after Gov. Jay Inslee announced late Sunday that he would be shutting down bars, restaurants, clubs and gyms statewide and banning gatherings of more than 50 people, People For People employees and volunteers answered 1,137 calls centered on COVID-19. Most were related to small business, said Stacy Kellogg, director of social services for People for People.

With employees used to answering around 100 calls on an average day, it’s meant overtime and fewer days off for Adkison and the others who have volunteered for additional work. Kellogg, who supervises the call center, and People For People CEO Madelyn Carlson appreciate their dedication.

“We’ve been very blessed with all the staff that have stepped up,” Carlson said. “... This is the first time we’ve ever had to take on something this large this quickly.”

They’re working expanded call center hours; it’s usually open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but now seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Those taking calls use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department as resources. Calls are diverted to the first available operators, so any of Washington 211’s call centers are answering calls from anywhere within and beyond the state.

The most common questions are related to testing and possible exposure, with many calls are coming from King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

“We’ve actually received calls from other states and other countries,” Kellogg said, including South Korea and Germany.

“We’ve had a lot of military personnel calling,” she added.

Managers have called about the specific CDC guidelines for sanitizing offices and dentists have sought information after getting mixed messages, Adkison said.

They’ve also taken calls about the state health department’s recent call for health professionals licensed in other states. They can practice in Washington by registering through the emergency volunteer health practitioner process or by applying for a Washington license, which may result in the department issuing a temporary practice permit.

As a nearby employee gave a caller information about COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County, Adkison answered a call from a nurse practitioner in Texas hoping to help.

“Thank you for calling the coronavirus information line. ... How can I help you?” she said.