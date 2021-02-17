Applications for a second round of pandemic assistance for small businesses in Yakima will open on Friday with a deadline in March.
The city has $266,406 for a second round of assistance for micro-businesses of five or fewer employees to reimburse expenses related to COVID-19. The money is available for low or moderate-income business owners, according to a news release.
The council on Tuesday formally agreed to have the Yakima County Development Association assist with the application process.
Applications will open Friday at www.ChooseYakimaValley.com. When applicants complete the online portion, they will be prompted to schedule a time to meet with YCDA staff to finish the application and provide documentation.
The deadline is 5 p.m. March 5. The YCDA will contact applicants on March 19, to notify them of their status.
The money comes from a federal Community Development Block Grant.
In July 2020, the Yakima City Council set aside $480,000 in CDBG funds to assist micro-businesses with the pandemic. YCDA assisted the city in administering that application process, as well. Call 575-1140 or go the YCDA's website for information.