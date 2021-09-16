No patient oxygen shortage, Yakima Valley Memorial says

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials want to make something perfectly clear: there is no oxygen shortage at their facility.

“We would like to reassure the public there is no oxygen shortage," Bridget Turrell, media and communications specialist with the hospital, said Wednesday.

What the hospital has been facing is a capacity issue due to the building's age and the large number of COVID-19 patients being treated, Turrell said.

The matter of oxygen and supplying it to COVID-19 patients was addressed by Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer, during a community forum hosted by the hospital via Zoom on Friday.

Some areas of the hospital date back to the 1950s and the half-inch diameter of pipes in those rooms limits how much oxygen can flow to patients, Brueggemann said Friday.

Among the solutions to this problem is the use of portable oxygen cylinders from OXARC, a supplier of medical gases, he said. The supply from OXARC is fine, Turrell said.