Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers joined the governor and other community leaders to urge people not to let the Easter holiday or warm weather tempt them to violate the state’s stay-at-home order.
“This weekend, in particular, we encourage our families to make their family and spiritual connection online or through any type of technological ability you have,” Byers said during Gov. Jay Inslee’s news conference Friday.
The central point of Inslee’s news conference was the importance of continuing to stay home. Inslee expressed how difficult it would be for residents not to be able to gather to celebrate holidays such as Easter and Passover or to enjoy the warming spring weather.
“This is really a moment for us to redouble our efforts and our commitment to our families and communities to stay safe, stay home and stay healthy,” he said. “We just do not want to have stories of Easter or any other get- together of people getting infected.”
Byers again stressed that comments from Yakima City Councilman Jason White on his Facebook page urging residents to not stay at home did not reflect the city’s views. She noted that local government and health officials were working together to emphasize the message to stay home.
Inslee said, in general, government leaders at the local and state level have been working together and agree on what needs to be done.
He was not, however, surprised at some expressing opposition, and said they had the right to free speech. He encouraged them, however, to reconsider making such comments.
“When you ask who you should listen to in the matter of these issues of life or death, it’s not a city councilperson, with all due respect,” he said. “It’s a physician; it’s a public health expert, it’s a pulmonologist who knows what it’s like to see a person gasping for breath on their final hours of life. Those are people we should be listening to. And what they’re telling us is if we all work together to do social distancing, we’ll get on top of this disease, and if we do not, we will not.”
Byers was one of several people from around the state to stress the stay-home message. The mayor of Ocean Shores and leaders from the San Juan Islands and Spokane also spoke. Nearly all expressed the sentiment: while the state’s stay-at-home order was hurting tourism and other related industries, it is far more critical for people to stay home.
Byers noted the negative impact the closures were having on small businesses, including those in tourism and construction. She also noted that the halt on most construction was hindering the city’s ability to respond to an ongoing housing shortage.
Still, she encouraged people to stay at home and not visit the Yakima Valley.
“We love our tourists, but this is not the time to come,” she said.