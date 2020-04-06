Yakima’s mayor said Monday that people need to continue following coronavirus precautions, as established by a March 23 statewide stay-at-home order and stressed by local, state, and national health organizations.
A message from Mayor Yakima Patricia Byers aired less than 24 hours after City Councilman Jason White took to his Facebook page and encouraged people to do the opposite.
Byers, in a videotaped address Monday, said the most potent weapon the city has to combat the coronavirus spread is following Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, which extends through May 4.
The order calls for people to stay home unless buying food, seeking medical care or going to work at an essential business.
The Yakima Health District issued a stay-at-home order March 22.
“As the COVID-19 emergency continues to evolve, the cooperation and participation of everyone in the Yakima community is vital to slowing the spread of the virus,” Byers said.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Yakima County reached 380 Monday, up from 363 Sunday, the health district reported.
Total coronavirus-related deaths remained at 12 Monday.
Byers also encouraged people to rely on trusted sources of information.
“Just as we must all do our part to limit the spread of the COVID-19, it is also the responsibility of each and every one of us to rely on trusted sources of information during the COVID-19 emergency and to avoid the spreading of unfounded rumors,” she said in the video.
The mayor’s message is available on the city’s YouTube channel, Y-PAC website, and on Charter Spectrum Channel 194.
On his personal Facebook page, White alleged the virus would not affect those with healthy immune systems and said people should only avoid going out if they are sick. He also said people should take off their masks and get back to work.
His statements run counter to information provided by the Washington State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The posts drew concern from community members, who said White’s use of his platform to encourage people to ignore safety precautions and social distancing requirements could put others at risk.
The city of Yakima, in numerous news releases, has asked that residents follow CDC, state and health district guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Last week, White used his Facebook page to praise two new Idaho laws — one prohibiting transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates, and the other preventing transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports. Cristina Ortega, president of Yakima Pride, shared a video objecting to White’s statements. White reacted by calling her “an idiot.”
Byers said last week that council members’ posts on their personal social media accounts do not necessarily reflect the official stance of the city.
She said Monday that she had no additional comment on council members’ personal social media use.
The next council meeting is Tuesday.
When it meets, the council will discuss extending Yakima’s declaration of emergency through May 6. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Most members will participate via phone.
The meeting will be aired live online and on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum Channel 194.