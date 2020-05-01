With public gatherings called off amid concerns over the COVID-19 virus, May Day commemorations in Yakima were moved to cars and airwaves this year.
A morning caravan made its way from Yakima Fiesta Foods to West Valley and Wapato orchards and warehouses Friday morning, in recognition of the contribution of farmworkers to the local community.
The event, organized by the Latino Community Fund of Washington, drew roughly 10 cars and was largely well-received, said Cristina Ortega, the group's community organizer.
"We got really good feedback from people saying, 'Thanks for remembering us – thanks for saying thanks,'" she said.
At a few places the caravan was turned away by supervisors, she said. But overall the effort was a success.
Ortega said it was intended to draw attention to farmworkers who continue to ensure grocery stores are stocked, even during a crisis
"Our hopes are that our congressional leaders and representatives see that," she said.
"These workers are essential at all times, not just during a pandemic or crisis," Ortega added. "We are asking that now be the time they address citizenship – that now be the time they address amnesty."
Friday afternoon, Yakima County’s Spanish-language KDNA radio station also hosted a three-hour lineup of speakers, asking guests to call in to participate in lieu of a march through town. The effort was coordinated with the May 1 Coalition of Yakima Valley, an organization that advocates for workers’ rights and for fair immigration reform.
Speakers included Maru Mora Villalpando, director of Latino Advocacy; Monserrat Padilla, director of the Washington Solidarity Network; Mike Gempler, director of the Washington State Growers League; Erik Nicholson, vice president of United Farm Workers; state Attorney General Bob Ferguson; and Ramon Torres, president of Families United for Justice.
Elizabeth Torres also spoke. She is a research coordinator with KDNA Radio’s Northwest Communities Education Center, a community-based program exploring social, educational and health needs of Spanish speakers in Central and Eastern Washington who are economically disadvantaged. She has been involved in May Day marches since they began in Yakima in 2006.
“We understand the need to be involved in the issues that impact our community, which are many. Immigration is one, education is one, access to health care is one,” Torres said ahead of her radio appearance.
Some of Torres’ work centers on workers against sexual harassment. She was part of a group that launched a new training toolkit for farmworkers, supervisors and growers in November to address the issue. The curriculum — ¡Basta! — is free online, she said, and her team is working on providing virtual training during stay-at-home orders.
But Torres said more needed to be done to prevent sexual harassment in agriculture, including immigration reform that includes a path to citizenship for everyone.
“Sexual harassment is such a complex issue and something that is hard to talk about,” she said. “But we found that when you’re undocumented, it’s harder to come forward and to have a claim or speak up about what’s going on. … People don’t come forward because of the scare of deportation.”
Without clear pathways to citizenship for all, the current immigration system creates barriers to basic protections like this for many laborers in the Valley, she said.
Immigration and labor
Immigration reform has been an ongoing topic of concern for both farmworkers and their advocates and employers in the Valley.
May Day marches dating back to 2006 have repeatedly called for immigration reform that would ensure basic protections to essential agriculture workers.
Employers also see need for change.
Although the number of agricultural jobs in the area have increased in recent decades, migration from Mexico to the U.S. has recently decreased.
Yakima County reported 32,340 agricultural jobs in 2018, according to the latest figures available from the Quarterly Census of Employment Wages. That’s a 20% increase from five years prior.
But in recent years, the population of undocumented immigrants from Mexico has decreased, from 6.9 million in 2007 to 4.9 million undocumented immigrants in 2017, according to figures from the Pew Research Institute.
There has been an ongoing shortage of labor supply in the agriculture sector, leading politicians including U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, to advocate for immigration reform.
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act – a bill Newhouse helped shape that is pending in Congress – could provide a legal and reliable workforce for employers in the field as well as help undocumented workers get legal status.
Rallying together
On Friday, Torres said all community members need to rally together to call for change.
“We’re going through a pandemic right now, and we call (agriculture workers) essential workers. But we still have a lot of work to do to provide them with the resources, the rights, and everything they need to have a decent life and have access to all the benefits that we all have in this country,” she said.
“The call will be out to everyone in the community (to work for this change)," she added. "Because it’s an effort that will take the whole community, from the workers to supervisors, growers, community organizations and the general community to … make an influence. It’s such an important issue.”