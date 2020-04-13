Easter might have been quieter than usual at Yakima's long-term care centers because of the coronavirus, but nursing home staff and families continue to look for creative ways to keep residents connected safely.
COVID-19 cases have been reported at five of Yakima County's long-term care centers, and tight restrictions and visitor limits are in place at centers nationwide. Staff and community members shared stories in early April about what they were doing to cheer up their loved ones from a distance, given health officials’ recommendations. Those stories have kept coming.
Staff at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Yakima dropped off specially wrapped goody bags with eggs and stuffed bunnies for residents on Easter. Staff at Living Care Retirement Community in Yakima also special-delivered Easter lilies, cards and chocolate crosses to raise residents’ spirits.
Eva Lounsbury, director of resident services at Living Care, said staff also have set up private Facebook groups so residents in the skilled care facilities can communicate in a safe space with each other and their families. Staff continue to visit with residents needing skilled nursing care and help them connect with families members through iPads, FaceTime and other video chat options.
For the center’s 200 residents living independently, staff have sent notes and written updates and encouraging cards to every apartment several times a week as well as occasional surprises, such as flowers. Staff also send out activity sheets with dinner every night, Lounsbury said.
“We’ve had so many phone calls and emails and cards from residents and their families expressing appreciation,” she said. “It is hard. But our staff are working diligently every day to help both protect but also engage and encourage our residents.”
Readers also have wanted to share what’s worked for them.
Susan Richmond, who owns Inklings Bookshop in Yakima, said she and her husband have not seen his parents, who live in retirement apartments, since March 7. A major help has been a device called a Grandpad.
She described the technology as an “iPad-like device geared for senior use.” Users can touch a picture of a family member or friend on the screen and be connected almost instantly to a face-to-face call. The device also allows users to play games and take pictures.
Richmond said she’s made herself an administrator on the device, so that she gets a call if the battery dies or if she or her husband haven’t seen any activity for a while.
Yakima resident Shannon Granlund, whose mother-in-law is in a nursing home with dementia, said she’s committed to phone calls and window visits.
“So far, her facility hasn’t had the virus, and they are doing a wonderful job keeping their residents distanced,” she said. “We worry, but are praying every day.”
Nursing home updates
The coronavirus has impacted at least 126 long-term care facilities statewide. Five nursing homes in Yakima County have confirmed cases: Garden Village, Good Samaritan and Willow Springs in Yakima, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap, and Toppenish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center-Prestige Care in Toppenish.
At least 14 of the county’s 21 deaths due to coronavirus have involved a nursing home patient. Nine were residents at Prestige in Union Gap.
The Yakima Health District only identifies nursing homes with casualties that have at least five coronavirus-related deaths because of individual privacy concerns.
Some of the facilities are providing detailed, up-to-date information on their Facebook pages.
Good Samaritan is posting weekly updates. As of April 7, the center had 15 staff and 18 residents who had tested positive since March 20. Three residents who tested positive are hospitalized for matters unrelated to COVID-19, and the majority are stable and doing well, said Administrator Joany Schimmelfennig. Eight staff have fully recovered, she added.
“We are extremely proud of the teamwork that our staff has demonstrated in the last month in our efforts to put our residents first and provide the best level of care possible,” Schimmelfennig said.
Willow Springs in Yakima is giving daily updates. As of April 12, the care center had 14 active cases among residents. Two additional residents who tested positive were in the hospital, one unrelated to COVID-19. One resident who tested positive in early April for the coronavirus has since died. Eight of the center’s 85 staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. Fifty residents have tested negative.
Care centers report a continued need for personal protective equipment such as isolation gowns and face shields and cleaning supplies including hand sanitizer, bleach and disinfectant wipes to protect their staff and residents.