Yakima Valley landlords encourage renters to reach out if they're struggling to come up with this month's payment because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Yakima Landlords Association Vice President Tony Sloan said the majority of landlords should be able to find solutions during difficult times when many people are seeing smaller paychecks or none at all. He's expecting at least another 15-30 days of business closures and said more help could be coming from the government.
"My encouragement to our landlords is to work with the people and then go from there," Sloan said. "A lot of people, they're going to get the stimulus pay, they're going to get some other payments, that type of thing."
Enrique Jevons, the owner of Jevons Property Management, said he won't know how just many people need help until after their grace period expires in a couple days, but a few residents already have asked for deferrals. The company agreed to set up six-month payment plans to give people a little more time to pay all the money they will owe.
Roger Wilson and Jevons said they won't be charging late fees and Wilson understands finding funds could be even more difficult for his business tenants, since revenues at many places likely won't return to normal for a while. He believes the leniency of landlords will depend on their own financial situations and how much flexibility they have when it comes to receiving payments.
Jevons said he's found some banks willing to relax mortgage payment collection, with one offering a one-month deferral on his mortgage payments and another extending April's loan by a month. Additional help could come from Washington's Department of Financial Institutions. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday the agency would offer support to homeowners who are unable to make their mortgage payments due to COVID-19.
So far, Jevons said of the 179 owners for whom he manages property none have followed the example of Hogback Development Co. owner Chris Waddle, who waived April rent for his residential tenants. Most appear to be choosing deferrals and will work with renters on an individual basis.