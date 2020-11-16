Yakima County Commissioner-elect Amanda McKinney said restaurant owners and other businesses are lined up to challenge the new state COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are definitely going to be talking about how to pursue this because it is very clear that from the message we are getting that people are very upset about this,” she said.
McKinney said she’s discussed the matter with recently appointed Commissioner LaDon Linde, but has yet to talk with Commissioner Ron Anderson.
Anderson in an email said he was in meetings all day and had yet to review the matter.
Linde, in his bid for the commission, said he was interested in seeing the further safe reopening of local businesses, churches and schools.
McKinney, who takes office when election results are certified Nov. 24, said local restaurant owners are discussing a plan to unite against the shutdown, and that such movements are planned in other counties.
She said the state’s executive branch has become too powerful and that business owners are not willing to wait for the Legislature to meet on the matter.
“It is something that I overwhelmingly heard that other counties are challenging this and that restaurants are getting together to challenge this,” she said.
Kittitas County
Kittitas County commissioners in a news release Monday said they are exploring whether to challenge the shutdown in court.
Commissioners in the release said it was unfairly applied to the entire state without considering infection rates among counties individually.
Commissioner Cory Wright said the county worked hard with its health officials and other leaders to keep workers and students safe.
“Because of this we have the most students per capita by county statewide in school right now under hybrid models, and it is because of the united goals of our entire county government that this is happening. These new orders issued by the governor only set back the collective local work we have done and firmly demonstrate that locally controlled response is the best response,” Wright said in the release.