The number of inmates at the Yakima County jail infected with the coronavirus is 73, and county health officials believe they got it from jail staff.
As of Wednesday morning, the jail’s entire 402-inmate population had been tested for coronavirus, and 22 test results were pending, said Chief of Security Operations Jeremy Welch. The testing has shown 113 negative results, Welch said.
Of the 73, 27 are considered to have recovered based on the fact that they are not showing symptoms after 10 days, a standard used by the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for determining when someone can be taken out of isolation.
Lilian Bravo, the health district’s director of public health partnerships, said the cause of the outbreak appears to be jail staff bringing the infection into the jail, a scenario that is similar to the outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the Valley.
“The jail is a congregate living facility,” Bravo said. “In most congregate living facility outbreaks, especially in Yakima, stem from staff getting COVID-19 from the community and then introducing COVID-19 into the congregate living facility.”
She stressed the importance of people in the community observing rules for wearing masks and maintaining social distance to slow the spread of the disease.
The state’s epidemiologist, Dr. Scott Lindquist, county health officer Dr. Teresa Everson and Melissa Sixberry, the district’s director of disease control, met with corrections officials to discuss control measures. Among the steps taken will be weekly testing of jail staff and testing of all inmates as well as requiring masks to be worn in the jail.
Welch said the jail has cut back on how often inmates are moved from their housing units to control the spread of the disease. Inmates now appear for court hearings via videoconferencing software, Welch said.
An inmate first tested positive for coronavirus in May. He was one of two who were transferred to the jail from the Sunnyside jail and believed to have been exposed during an outbreak there.
On June 18, the county Department of Corrections reported that 19 inmates in a second-floor housing unit had tested positive for the disease and were being quarantined. By June 25, the number of inmates testing positive reached 40.
After the June 18 outbreak, the jail initially mandated masks for staff and inmates, but it was downgraded to a “recommendation” when Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the jail could not legally require it.
But it became mandatory ahead of Gov Jay Inslee’s order requiring people to wear masks when in public.