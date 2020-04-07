Though stay-at-home orders and social distancing are flattening the curve of the coronavirus in Washington, Yakima County numbers will continue to rise over the next few crucial weeks, local hospital officials warned Tuesday.
The rate of infection among those being tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has decreased slightly, said Carole Peet, CEO of Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.
But as she and others stressed in a news conference late Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed cases will continue to increase as experts predict a peak in Yakima County in late April.
"Projections show almost 100,000 of us in Yakima County will be infected," she said, adding that almost one-third of hospital patients are COVID-19 positive or under investigation for COVID-19.
The death rate in Yakima County is 2.3%; globally, it's 1.4%, she said.
"Remember the worst of this pandemic is ahead of us," she said. "The next two weeks will be critical."
Testing has been limited in Yakima County, with a focus on long-term care centers and health care workers, according to the Yakima Health District. Additional testing has been added lately, with 2,218 tests administered, according to the latest information available.
Yakima County had 380 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon, and 12 deaths. Twenty people are hospitalized, according to the health district.
